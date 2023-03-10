After a difficult few days and a media bombardment, Manchester United bounced back superbly against Real Betis last night in the Europa League as they won convincingly 4-1 at home.

This puts The Red Devils in a commanding position ahead of the second leg in Spain next week.

It was an all-round successful evening for the Manchester club as they shook off the 7-0 loss to Liverpool with pretty much everything going as well as United supporters could have hoped for.

Goals for players lacking in confidence such as Anthony and Wout Weghorst along with Marcus Rashford continuing his form are all good omens for the club.

Equally important, is that interim captain Bruno Fernandes put in a performance worthy of his captaincy as he scored one and assisted another, along with his deflected cross being vital to the opener.

The curious case of Bruno Fernandes

In the absence of Harry Maguire, Fernandes has been United’s go to captain this season and whilst he can be a fantastic footballer, his temperament and attitude have been called into question on many occasions, none more so than after the game against Liverpool.

After the match, Fernandes took an absolute battering from pundits and fans alike as he displayed all of his worst characteristics, leading to Chris Sutton labelling him ‘The Incredible Sulk.’

Much was made of Fernandes’ performance over the weekend, with some even calling for him to be stripped of his captaincy, but earlier in the week, Erik ten Hag confirmed he would be remaining as skipper. Last night Fernandes repaid his manager’s faith.

It was a true captain’s performance from the Portuguese as he led by example throughout with Ten Hag afterwards describing him as “the best player on the pitch."

When Fernandes scored he was able to enjoy a passionate moment with the United fans as he cupped his ears to chants of “Bruno, Bruno” as they showed the faith they still have in him.

Bruno Fernandes' leadership on show after fourth goal

As United scored their fourth, Fernandes once again illustrated his leadership qualities as he went over to celebrate with young-talent Facundo Pellistri who was so instrumental in the build-up to the goal. A moment United fans particularly enjoyed on Reddit with the overwhelming consensus seeming to be that he is very much the best man for the job, even despite his occasional outbursts.

During his interview after the match, Ten Hag further addressed Fernandes’ attitude as he aptly said: "His passion is his strength, but sometimes he has to control that because when it's too much, it becomes a weakness. He knows that, but there are always small margins."

No doubt Bruno Fernandes is a maverick character and sometimes the way he conducts himself is poor, but when he keeps his head and plays like he can, then he is a vital player for United and one that can lead by example through his performances on the pitch.

It is Fernandes’ passion that gives him that desire to win, and it is one of the reasons he has made it the highest level in football.