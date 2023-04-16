Manchester United could go to a "completely different level" if they signed Harry Kane in the summer window, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

Speculation surrounding Kane's future at Tottenham Hotspur continues to grow, with United one of the sides linked to a potential move for the marksman.

Manchester United transfer news - Harry Kane

As per a report in the Daily Star, United are said to be lining up a mega-money move for Tottenham's Kane at the end of the season.

The report suggests Erik ten Hag is on the lookout for a new striker in the summer window, with Kane earmarked as the priority pick for the Dutch manager.

It's claimed United could take advantage of Kane's uncertain future at Spurs, with the England captain having entered the final 18 months of his reported £200,000-per-week contract at Hotspur Way.

While some reports suggest Kane is considering extending his current deal with the north Londoners, rumours about his departure continue to linger, with United claimed to be leading the race for his signature.

Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Kane would be "open" to joining United, should the "circumstances" at Tottenham push him out of the door.

The capital club are currently searching for their fourth permanent manager in three years, having sacked Antonio Conte during the recent international break.

Should chaos continue to reign supreme at Tottenham, Kane, who has netted over 280 career goals, could decide to ditch Spurs in search of pastures new elsewhere.

What has Dean Jones now said about Kane to United?

When quizzed on the possibility of Kane joining United in the summer, transfer insider Jones told GIVEMESPORT the record Premier League champion's chances were strong.

On the 29-year-old, Jones said: "They brought in Wout Weghorst, who is adding that team ethic to that front line and he's helping others thrive, but he hasn't got the same eye for goal that Harry Kane has.

"He can't conjure up those moments, so imagine you've got Harry Kane in that United side, he’s doing the legwork that Weghorst is doing to good effect, but he could also weigh in with 25 to 30 goals across a season.

"That would take United to a completely different level, something United just can’t ignore."

How has Kane been performing so far this season?

Despite the troubles off the pitch for Tottenham, Kane, rather unsurprisingly, has been a beacon of consistency in the Premier League this season.

Boasting an impressive 23 goals from 30 appearances in the league so far for 2022/23, Kane has once again demonstrated his world class ability to find the net.

Of course, in any other regular season, it's likely Kane would be leading the race to clinch yet another Golden Boot award, but top-scorer Erling Haaland's 32 Premier League goals have stolen the Walthamstow-born star's thunder.

Heading into his peak years as a professional, it's possible Kane's attentions could switch towards winning team accolades instead of individual prizes, with a move to United likely to give him a higher chance of doing so than if he stayed at Spurs.