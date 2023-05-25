Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is “the first name on the team sheet” when available at Old Trafford, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has claimed to GIVEMESPORT.

The South American has been a regular under Red Devils head coach Erik ten Hag this term.

Man Utd news – Casemiro

It could be argued that there was a degree of uncertainty surrounding Casemiro’s arrival at Old Trafford last summer, with the midfielder being an unproven and untried prospect in the Premier League.

However, the 31-year-old’s £70m signing from Real Madrid has proven to be an excellent piece of business for ten Hag’s side, with the experienced middleman dominating games in the centre of the park.

And the Red Devils star has admitted he has been impressed with the “ambition” of his head coach, with the club set to bring Champions League football back to Old Trafford next season.

“He has surprised me a lot with his ambition,” admitted Casemiro (via MailOnline).

“He is asking for more because for him 100 per cent is not enough.”

Sheth has previously told GIVEMESPORT that having Casemiro, alongside Christian Eriksen, in the Manchester United side makes a “huge difference” for ten Hag’s team.

And the Sky Sports reporter says the Brazilian has been “fantastic” for the Old Trafford outfit.

What has Sheth said about Man Utd and Casemiro?

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “He's the first name on the team sheet, isn't he? He's had a fantastic season.

“There were gasps at Old Trafford whenever he got suspended, and Erik ten Hag knew how much of a miss he would be when absent.

“Yes, he's on the wrong side of 30. We do know that. But he's been fantastic for them.”

What next for Man Utd and Casemiro?

With Manchester United set to secure Champions League qualification next season, both club and player will be excited to return to Europe’s premier club competition.

The 70-cap Brazil international has won five European Cup titles throughout his career, showing he has the nous and experience of what it takes to succeed in one of the world's toughest club tournaments.

And the holding midfielder has found himself a regular under ten Hag, making just under 50 appearances for the Dutchman’s outfit this term, hinting that he has played an integral role in the Red Devils’ successes.

Therefore, United will be delighted after splashing out such an extensive fee on a player on the wrong side of 30 and will hope he can continue to perform at the highest level for years to come.