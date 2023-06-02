Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has displayed “forward-thinking” qualities at Old Trafford that may have been absent during his time at Real Madrid, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag pushed to sign the Red Devils enforcer last summer and has been rewarded with several exceptional displays.

Man Utd news – Casemiro

With United’s midfield needing a rebuild, the Red Devils went out of their way to sign Casemiro for a fee of £70m from Real Madrid, with the 31-year-old immediately being instated into the side.

Fast-forward to the end of the season, and the experienced South American has earned multiple admirers of a Premier League persuasion.

And Casemiro has been hailed by former Chelsea star Oscar for his adaptation to English football.

“Casemiro is an amazing player. He did a lot of things for Madrid and after, he went to Manchester [United]. It’s difficult to play for United because there is also a lot of pressure,” Oscar told talkSPORT.

Sheth has also suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Casemiro is the first name on the team sheet when available for selection, given the reliability of his performances.

And the Sky Sports reporter has expressed his surprise at the £350,000 per-week earner’s ability to pop up with crucial goals, despite his strengths lying in the defensive phase of the game.

What has Sheth said about Man Utd and Casemiro?

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “Until very recently, when Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen started together, United rarely lost.

“Casemiro has that defensive midfield head on him that we all saw at Madrid.

“But possibly something that we didn't see so much at Real Madrid, where he's been given the licence to do it at United, is how forward-thinking he is, with his passing and goal-scoring.

“He seems to be in the right place and has scored some big goals, notably in the League Cup final and the one goal scored in that game against Bournemouth.

“I don't think anybody is questioning that signing now.”

How has Casemiro performed for Man Utd?

Casemiro has enjoyed an exceptional debut campaign in English football, having made the transition from La Liga to the Premier League look seamless.

The 70-cap Brazil international has made a staggering 50 appearances for the Red Devils, hitting the back of the net seven times and providing six assists, showing he has been a productive presence in front of goal.

An average WhoScored rating of 7.17 for his Premier League displays this term ranks the midfielder as the second-best performing player in ten Hag’s squad, behind Bruno Fernandes.

Therefore, despite being on the wrong side of 30, Casemiro has proven to be an excellent addition at Old Trafford and will hope to maintain his level of performance heading into Saturday’s FA Cup final showdown with Manchester City.