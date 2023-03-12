Casemiro was sent off during Manchester United's 0-0 draw with Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag's side were reduced to ten men as a result of his dismissal for a reckless challenge on Carlos Alcaraz in the first half of the clash at Old Trafford.

Referee Anthony Taylor initially only gave him a yellow at first despite him appearing to lunge in rather recklessly with his studs up.

The 31-year-old was promptly dismissed after a brief VAR check then burst into tears as he made his way off the pitch.

One fan caught the whole thing on camera which showed him being consoled by some of his teammates after receiving his second red card of the season.

WATCH: Casemiro was reduced to tears after being sent off during Manchester United's 0-0 draw with Southampton

Check out the video below...

And United's first-choice goalkeeper David de Gea, who somehow managed to keep a clean sheet despite the numerical disadvantage, says the midfielder can feel a little hard done by because other referees might have interpreted the situation differently.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "I think it was a bit unlucky.

"I think he just touched the ball and then his foot goes a bit higher and the player falls in front of him.

"So yeah he was a bit unlucky probably. Yeah you can give the red card but I don't know. I think the referees should be more consistent during the games because sometimes they give the red card, sometimes not, but yeah probably it could be a red.

"It's going to be tough of course because obviously he's a big player for us and miss him again for four games it's going to be difficult. But we still have a big squad. Everyone is ready to play.

"I think the players who came from the bench today they've been great. Every game they are doing so well. So yeah just be together, keep working hard, and I'm sure everyone who is going to play the next games is going to be ready 100 per cent."

Casemiro will definitely miss United's FA Cup clash with Fulham on March 19.

The Brazilian midfielder will be handed a four-game ban, which will see him miss the quarter-final as a result.

And it means that he will also miss the trip to Newcastle United.

Casemiro would have been expected to start in the midfield for both those games but he will now miss out.

However, his ban is limited to domestic matches only, which means he will be available for Thursday's Europa League clash with Real Betis.