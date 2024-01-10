Highlights Manchester United have Jarrad Branthwaite, Antonio Silva and Jean-Clair Todibo on centre-back transfer shortlist.

Tottenham are targeting Radu Dragusin's Genoa team-mate Frendrup, while an exciting young attacker could leave on loan.

Aston Villa are tracking Luton Town defender Gabriel Osho.

Jarrad Branthwaite remains on Manchester United’s centre-back shortlist for 2024.

Real Madrid are the latest club to be linked with a move for the 21-year-old Everton defender but sources have confirmed that United will also continue to track him towards the summer transfer window.

He is being targeted in line with improving the profile and quality of the first-team this year and he will be considered as a signing alongside Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice and Antonio Silva of Benfica.

United are not looking to spend money this month but will hope to undergo a significant overhaul of the squad in the summer.

How Man Utd's centre-back targets compare (statistics per 90) Age League appearances Tackles won Aerial duels won Pass success (%) Jarrad Branthwaite 21 17 2 2.6 79.4 Antonio Silva 20 15 2.7 2.1 92.7 Jean-Clair Todibo 24 14 1.9 1.6 90.7 All statistics according to WhoScored (correct as of 10-01-24

A host of United players have their future on the line right now and in defence one of the main spots that could open up space in the squad is a Raphael Varane exit.

He is weighing up whether to sign a new contract on reduced terms or to set-up a transfer, with his current contract expiring after this season.

Man Utd ready to accept huge financial loss on Anthony Martial

Reports that Manchester United were receiving a £7m offer for Anthony Martial seemed too good to be true.

Fenerbahce were linked with him at the start of the January transfer window and the fee attached was a big surprise - because United don’t expect to get anything back on the French forward.

He will be leaving Old Trafford in the summer at any rate but the word around the club has been that the prospect of picking up any substantial fee for him at this stage has been seen as highly unlikely.

Tottenham ready to raid Genoa again for Frendrup

Tottenham have been concluding a deal for Radu Dragusin but their dealings with Genoa may not be over.

It is believed the club’s scouts have also been impressed by the qualities of midfielder Morten Frendrup while making their scouting checks on Dragusin this season.

Frendrup is a 22-year-old Danish central midfielder, signed from Brondby in 2022, and he has been compared to Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante on his website by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, who has also described him as a "midfield destroyer" on X.

Liverpool have been linked with him recently, while other Premier League clubs including Crystal Palace have also made checks on him this season.

How Morten Frendrup compares to Tottenham midfielders this season (stats per 90) League appearances Tackles Interceptions Pass success (%) Morten Frendrup 19 3.9 1.2 79.5 Pape Matar Sarr 18 1.2 0.7 89.6 Yves Bissouma 15 3.3 1.3 91.3 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg 19 0.8 0.5 90.3 All statistics according to WhoScored (correct as of 10-01-24)

He will continue to be monitored across this season as Spurs consider the make-up of their side but he has big potential to follow Dragusin into the Premier League.

Tottenham receiving loan interest for Jamie Donley

Spurs have begun taking enquiries on the availability of super young forward Jamie Donley.

The club had been anticipating a high level of interest in their 19-year-old starlet and sources say calls have started to land.

Spurs are leaning towards keeping him and would only let him out on loan if the right club at the right level can be found.

Early suggestions are that Bristol Rovers and Plymouth are among those that have shown interest in the England youth international and had been waiting to hear a final decision on whether he might become available.

Tottenham have already begun allowing loan moves to open up and defender Ashley Phillips has just joined Plymouth.

Aston Villa are tracking Luton defender Gabriel Osho

Luton Town’s Gabriel Osho is catching the attention of established Premier League clubs.

The defender spent the early stages of the campaign recovering from a knee injury but has been instrumental in the club’s fight to stay in the English top-flight with some brilliant displays since returning to action in October.

Luton have picked up ten points from the nine games he has started - and had picked up half that amount in the nine games he missed at the start of the season.

Sources say Osho, 25, is now being tracked by the likes of Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.