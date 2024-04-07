Highlights "Glory, Glory, Man United" is a spine-tingling anthem that celebrates the heroes of Manchester United's history, from Sir Matt Busby to Sir Alex Ferguson.

Manchester United is a club that needs no introduction. They stand as one of the biggest and most successful clubs in the world of football. The 90s and 2000s were eras when the Red Devils reigned supreme, their popularity reaching a fever pitch. While recent years have seen the club stumble in fulfilling the elite expectations set during the days of Sir Alex Ferguson, the fervour of the United faithful remains unshaken.

The iconic Old Trafford stadium reverberates with the passionate chants of dedicated fans, creating an atmosphere that is nothing short of electric. This article aims to delve into the enthralling history, poignant lyrics, and profound significance behind some of the most celebrated Manchester United chants.

Glory, Glory, Man United

There's no better place to start than with the spine-tingling anthem that encapsulates the spirit of Manchester United. Originating from the American Civil War song "The Battle Hymn of the Republic," this chant has been a staple for generations of United fans. Its simplicity, combined with the overwhelming sense of pride, makes it the ultimate crowd-rouser. From Sir Matt Busby to Sir Alex Ferguson, and from George Best to Cristiano Ronaldo, this chant has celebrated the heroes who've worn the red shirt.

It's a chant that symbolises unity, strength, and the unwavering support of the fans, regardless of the scoreline. In the Stretford End, the Sir Alex Ferguson Stand, or the quietest corners of Old Trafford, this chant serves as a reminder that no matter the trials and tribulations, Manchester United stands as one.

Glory, glory, Man United, Glory, glory, Man United, Glory, glory, Man United, As the Reds go marching on, on, on!

Take Me Home, United Road

Every time the famous United Road chant begins, it's an invitation to join in and sing the club back home. This chant is a love letter to Old Trafford, the sacred ground where dreams come true. The words resonate deeply with fans, evoking a sense of belonging and an eternal bond with the stadium. No matter where in the world a United fan may be, singing this chant brings them together with the Red Devils' massive.

Take me home, United road, To a place that I belong, To Old Trafford, to see United, Take me home, United road.

We'll Never Die

The declaration of immortality is a promise to stand by the club through thick and thin. These words attest to the enduring legacy of Manchester United. The club has witnessed triumphs and heartbreaks, but through it all, the red flag continues to fly high. The chant is a vow to be there, unwavering and unyielding, in the face of adversity.

The lyrics to this song were altered to commemorate the Busby Babes of 1958 who died in a plane crash at Munich airport in 1958 and the following years of the club rebuild under the tenure of Sir Matt Busby.

We'll never die, we'll never die, We'll keep the red flag flying high, 'Cause Man United will never die.

Every Single One of Us

A chant to pay respect to one of the greatest managers of all time. This chant was belted out to pay tribute to Sir Alex on his last match and is frequently heard on the terraces as the fans pay their respects to the man responsible for so much of the club's success.

Every single one of us, Loves Alex Ferguson, Loves Alex Ferguson, Loves Alex Ferguson!! Every single one of us, Loves Alex Ferguson, Loves Alex Ferguson...

Oh, What a Night

A chant to commemorate one of the most unforgettable nights in Manchester United's history. Set to the tune of the classic Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons song, this chant takes us back to the historic night of May 26, 1999, in Barcelona. The Champions League final against Bayern Munich, when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scored the winning goal in injury time. It's a joyous celebration of that historic moment and a reminder of the glory the club has achieved.

Oh, what a night, Late in May in 1999, Ole scored a goal in injury time, What a feeling, what a night!

This is the One

Old Trafford has hosted 22 FA Cup semi-final matches.

A chant that unites the crowd, inspiring a collective belief in the team. United fans believe that every match at Old Trafford is an opportunity to create unforgettable moments. This chant - inspired by legendary Manchester rock band The Stone Roses, is an anthem for hope, a reminder that every game could be the one where dreams are realised.

This is the one, this is the one, On the 20th of May, This is the one, A trip to paradise, This is the one!

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

An ode to one of the side's greatest-ever poachers. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had an unbelievable knack for finding the onion bag. The "Baby-faced assassin" had an uncanny knack of popping up for United when they needed it most. Never more so than in the 1999 Champions League Final against Bayern. That goal alone should be reason enough to sing his name on Stretford forever more.

You are my Solskjaer, my Ole Solskjaer, you make me happy, when skies are grey, oh Alan Shearer, was f*****g dearer, so please don't take, , my Solskjaer away…

Ryan Giggs (v2)

One of several chants dedicated to a man who played a remarkable 963 games for United. Ryan Giggs, one of the greatest players ever to play in the Premier League, with a trophy cabinet that bulges beyond belief. An absolute nightmare for defenders, the Welsh wizard has a range of tunes sung in his name at Old Trafford, but the catchiest is undoubtedly this classic set to the tune of Joy Division's "Love Will Tear Us Apart."

Giggs, Giggs will tear you apart again.

Ooh! Ahh! Cantona

There's no one quite like Eric Cantona. The Frenchman has a collection of Old Trafford numbers sung in his name, but this is perhaps the pick of the bunch. King Eric is a timeless lord of swag when it comes to caressing the ball into the net and sparking mass joy among United fans from Salford to Singapore whenever his name is mentioned. This song was sung so frequently up and down the country that it became synonymous with the 90s.

Who's that friend we have in Jesus, He's our saviour from afar, Who's that friend we have in Jesus, And his name is Cantona, Oooh ahhh Cantona, Oooh ahhh Cantona, Oooh ahhh, oooh ahhh, oooh ahhh Cantona, Oooh ahhh Cantona.

Georgie Best

One of the first real 'celebrity' footballers, Best had a rock star's haircut and played with a rock n' roll attitude. The fans rewrote an unmistakable 60s hit in his honour. Greenbaum's classic has been working overtime for United's legendary no. 7s. Long before Cantona, there was George Best. The man who famously said, "I spent a lot of money on booze, birds, and fast cars. The rest I just squandered." A real maverick of a player and a favourite chant among the United faithful.

Going on up to the spirit in the sky, It's where I'm gonna go when I die, When I die and they lay me to rest, I'm gonna go on the piss with Georgie Best.

Viva Ronaldo

A lively tune that gets the fans jumping up and down as they celebrate the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo. The best player ever to pull on a United jersey sparked so much joy across Manchester and the world throughout both of his spells at Old Trafford. This song allows the fans to celebrate the man in full glory.

Viva Ronaldo, viva Ronaldo, Running down the wing, Hear United sing, Viva Ronaldo.

Harry Maguire

This one rarely fails to bring a smile to football fans across the world with its amusing closing line about the much-maligned England defender. Harry Maguire has endured more criticism than most in recent times, but he's provided United fans with some joyous memories as well. The former Leicester man looked like he was on his way out of the club, but his never-say-die attitude bagged him a Man of the Match award in the 2-1 win over Sheffield United in October, which had the supporters once more singing his name with glee and the big man may now be set to stay a while longer.