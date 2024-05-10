Highlights Man Utd's success next season will hinge on summer transfers, and they have been linked with Antonio Silva and Joao Neves to solvge that.

Benfica duo Silva and Neves have been recommended by United scouts for a potential summer swoop.

However, Financial constraints due to Benfica's price tag of the duo may pose obstacles in pursuing the talented young pair.

Manchester United's summer transfer window will be huge in determining how successful they are next season in all competitions - but despite links to Benfica pair Antonio Silva and Joao Neves, financial power could be a stumbling block in their chase for the youngsters.

United have had a poor season on the field, crashing out of the Carabao Cup and Champions League early doors, and with their Premier League season hitting the brakes with just two wins in their last nine, much is needed ahead of what will be an even more challenging season if they don't get their recruitment right.

Manchester United's Window So Far

United have a lot of work to do behind the scenes

The Red Devils will need to sort out their staffing issues before the start of the transfer window, with Dan Ashworth still on gardening leave from Newcastle United after the sporting director announced his intentions to leave St. James’ Park for Old Trafford - and there is the matter of Erik ten Hag’s future to be resolved, with the Dutchman looking likely to be shown the exit door after a poor season.

Regardless, tracks will be made behind the scenes in any case, and United will be looking ahead to next season in another bid to change their fortunes after an underwhelming campaign. And with that in mind, the Old Trafford outfit have been recommended Benfica duo Silva and Neves ahead of a potential summer move - with any bid for them not being ruled out.

Manchester United: Antonio Silva and Joao Neves Latest

United are interested in various players ahead of the summer window

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that United scouts have ‘constantly recommended’ Silva and Neves as two options that could come into United’s defence and midfield.

The young duo have been in fine form for Benfica this season, and despite a disappointing campaign on the whole for the Portuguese side, their development will only stand the club in good stead for the future - having previously sold the likes of Joao Felix, Darwin Nunez, Ruben Dias and Ederson for huge fees in the past.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Benfica have brought in £300million for Enzo Fernandez, Darwin Nunez, Joao Felix, Goncalo Ramos and Ruben Dias alone - all in the past four years.

The problem, however, is that Silva, who is said to have an £87m release clause, and Neves would likely cost a lot of money, which would be a serious problem for United. With big money spent on Casemiro two years ago, the Red Devils would be ill-afforded to spend even more money on a defensive-minded midfielder and with the same being true for Lisandro Martinez’ arrival in defence, other key areas such as a striker and full-backs would need improving first.

A move for the pair has by no means been spoken about as a priority, though they have been mentioned in terms of recruitment and as such, Neves, who reportedly has a £103m release clause, and Silva are two targets that United could make a move for in the summer window.

Neves and Silva Would Be Top Additions at Old Trafford

Youngsters with Champions League pedigree would be ideal

Neves' potential arrival would solve the lethargy that has been shown by Casemiro this season. The Brazilian was superb for United last season but he hasn’t been at the races this season, even having to fill in at centre-back at times - and a new, younger replacement would give United energy in the centre of the park. Bruno Fernandes went as far as saying that Neves would be an "excellent" addition at Old Trafford, believing the youngster is good enough for the step up.

Furthermore, problems at centre-back have existed all season. First-choice centre-backs Martinez and Raphael Varane have suffered bouts of injury, Victor Lindelof has been in and out of the team with his own treatment woes, leaving Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans to come in for games - and with Evans at the end of his contract, a new star centre-back is needed to give fans belief for the future alongside securing a quality partner for Martinez and Maguire should they be fit.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-05-24.