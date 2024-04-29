Highlights Manchester United have eyed 17-year-old Pau Cubarsi with an £8.5m release clause from Barcelona.

Cubarsi, a rising star from the La Masia academy, have also attracted interest from Arsenal and Chelsea.

Barcelona seek to extend Cubarsi's contract and increase his release clause to £860m; helped by the fact he is a lifelong Barcelona fan.

Manchester United could look to take advantage of an extremely cheap release clause in Barcelona's squad as Sir Jim Ratcliffe bids to change the course of the Red Devils' recent transfer failures amid his recent takeover - with youngster Pau Cubarsi reportedly in the sights of the Old Trafford recruitment team as an £8.5million release clause has come to light.

Centre-back Cubarsi has come into Xavi’s plans in recent months despite being just 17 years of age, and having made 18 appearances to date for Barcelona, - including both legs of the Champions League quarter finals against Paris Saint-Germain in which they crashed out with a shock 4-1 home defeat - he's certainly one to watch for the future as the latest starlet to have come out of the La Masia academy.

Having only just turned 17, Cubarsi is one of the most sought-after youngsters in world football having began his career on the elite stage at such a young age, impressing more and more as he's featured. And that has drawn United to his availability - though they face competition to secure his services from other English clubs.

Pau Cubarsi: Man Utd Transfer Latest

United are aiming to boost their first-team ranks with strong signings

A report from The Boot Room suggests that United have shown an interest in landing Cubarsi from Barcelona after his superb rise to the first-team picture at the Camp Nou, though they are joined by Arsenal and Chelsea.

A host of sides are checking on his current situation on the east coast of Spain, and with his current deal only having two years left before expiring, there will certainly be a lot of keen interest in his performances over the coming weeks as the youngster aims to continue his rapid development. The report further suggests that Barcelona are keen to tie Cubarsi down to a new deal, having offered him a contract until 2029 - but that hasn’t been signed just yet, and United could look to swoop in.

The Athletic have further stated that Barcelona are in contract extension talks; though they note that Cubarsi’s current situation has him on an academy contract. This effectively means that he has an £8.5m (€10m) release clause until he signs a professional deal, which they believe is the “standard figure” for La Masia players. Barcelona would look to raise that figure to £860million if they were to tie him up to a professional contract, as they did with Lamine Yamal in October.

United won’t be helped that Cubarsi wants to stay at the club given that he is a lifelong fan. The Athletic further claim that he rejected Manchester City last season, with Pep Guardiola wanting him to come to the club and fit into their playing style. It seemed a strong move from the reigning Premier League champions but Cubarsi decided to stay due to his loyalties and an easier pathway to first-team football at the Now Camp.

One implication over a new deal, however, is that Barcelona will need to improve their salary limit if they are to tie Cubarsi down to a new deal, given that the club are presently spending more than permitted on wages.

Xavi: Cubarsi An "Insane" Talent

The Barcelona manager was complimentary of his young talent

Xavi has overseen the development of young talent at Barcelona ever since his appointment as boss almost three years ago, including Gavi, Pedri, Yamal and now Cubarsi.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have brought Kobbie Mainoo and Willy Kambwala (both 19) through to the first-team this season, though neither are as young as Cubarsi

The Blaugrana were famous in Xavi's prime years as a player for bringing through youth talent such as himself, Iniesta, Sergio Busquets and of course Lionel Messi - and he has given Cubarsi a glowing recommendation by labelling him as "insane". He said:

Pau Cubarsi is an incredible player. He’s been world class... guys, it’s not normal for a 17 years old to perform like that. I ran out of words to praise him. He's at an exceptional level. He competes like an older player. It’s just insane.

If United do manage to sign him, it would be a superb addition to their ranks and with other young stars such as Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund at the club, the Red Devils are beginning to look set for the future.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 29-04-24.