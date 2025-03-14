Manchester United are among a host of Premier League clubs considering a summer move for Southampton starlet Tyler Dibling, according to CaughtOffside.

The Red Devils, along with Tottenham, Aston Villa and RB Leipzig, are reportedly showing strong interest in the 19-year-old forward, who is expected to leave St Mary’s at the end of the season.

Southampton are likely to demand a fee in the region of £33m for Dibling, with the south coast club seemingly destined for a return to the Championship.

Ivan Juric’s side sit rock bottom of the Premier League table and 16 points from safety with 10 games remaining, having won just twice in a dismal campaign.

Man United Monitoring Tyler Dibling

The 19-year-old wants to leave Southampton

According to CaughtOffside, Dibling has been unhappy with the season at Southampton and wants to leave this summer, putting multiple Premier League clubs on red alert.

The Saints are unlikely to persuade him to sign a new contract, and with two years remaining on his current deal, a departure looks increasingly likely amid growing interest from top clubs in the country.

Dibling, who has drawn interest from 'half of Europe', has become a regular squad player for Southampton on their Premier League return, making 24 top-flight appearances and scoring two goals.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dibling has made 16 league starts this season, accumulating close to 1,500 minutes.

Man United are planning a major squad overhaul under Ruben Amorim this summer and could look to bolster their ranks with several promising talents, even after missing out on Geovany Quenda.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Red Devils have also closely monitored Ipswich Town attacker Liam Delap in recent weeks and believe they have a stronger chance of signing the Englishman than Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

Tyler Dibling's Southampton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 24 Goals 2 Assists 0 Expected goals 2.1 Goal-creating actions 3 Minutes played 1,450

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-03-25.