Manchester United are among a host of Premier League clubs chasing a summer deal for Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham, according to TEAMtalk.

The Red Devils, alongside the likes of Brighton, Brentford and Nottingham Forest, are paying close attention to the English starlet, who is expected to play top-flight football next season regardless of Sunderland’s league status.

The 19-year-old could leave the Stadium of Light if the Black Cats fail to secure promotion this term, though they remain in contention.

Regis Le Bris’ side are sitting fourth in the table and look well-placed to secure a playoff spot, with just eight games left to play.

Man United Eyeing Jobe Bellingham

Among Premier League clubs keen

According to TEAMtalk, Man United have continuously tracked Bellingham’s progress this season and want to put themselves in a strong position to sign him this summer.

The 19-year-old has long been touted as having world-class potential and has drawn comparisons to former United star Paul Pogba due to their similar playstyle.

Bellingham is understood to be keen on a move to a higher level, although Sunderland will not entertain his departure easily, as he still has more than three years left on his contract, which runs until June 2028.

The Black Cats are expected to demand a high transfer fee for the England U21 international, who has been their key player this season, starting all but four of their Championship games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bellingham has scored four goals and provided three assists in 34 appearances for Sunderland this term.

Man United are anticipating a busy first summer under Ruben Amorim and are believed to be targeting midfield reinforcements, with several departures expected.

While Denmark international Christian Eriksen’s contract is expiring, fellow veteran Casemiro could also leave, with just one year remaining on his Old Trafford deal.

Jobe Bellingham's Sunderland Stats (2024/25 Championship) Games 34 Goals 4 Assists 3 Goal-creating actions 6 Minutes played 3,027

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Exclusive: Tottenham 'Make Contact' to Sign £38m Wonderkid After Man Utd Decision Tottenham Hotspur have opened talks over a potential deal for Franco Mastantuono after Manchester United have also been interested

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-03-25.