Manchester United target and Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow would ‘jump at the opportunity’ of joining the club, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Premier League club has identified a new goalkeeper as an area of improvement and have been linked with plenty of options recently. The latest to emerge is Feyenoord’s Bijlow.

Manchester United transfer news – Justin Bijlow

David de Gea’s future at the club remains in limbo, meaning Erik ten Hag has been searching the market for a new face, whether that is to replace the Spaniard as the club's first choice or to merely provide competition.

According to The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell, United have made contact with the Dutch club over a possible deal for Bijlow, a goalkeeper who has been targeted as a potential incoming.

However, his current employers could prevent a transfer from coming to fruition as Voetbal International has they are standing firm in their stance of not letting him leave.

The same report does claim the shot-stopper is keen to make the switch.

Despite harbouring interest in the Rotterdam-born ace, United have still pinpointed Inter Milan’s Andre Onana as their priority, with the club making tabling their first bid for the Cameroonian.

Gianluca Di Marzio (via The Metro) has confirmed, however, that United’s initial £34.4m bid for Onana was turned away by the Italians.

What did Dean Jones say about Manchester United and Justin Bijlow?

On the 25-year-old, Jones claimed the English behemoths could look at Bijlow as a ‘cheaper’ alternative to Onana and that the former is eager for a move to England’s topflight.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “I mean we saw Tottenham already go down this route and sign a cheaper goalkeeper so I’m sure United will look at it, too. And Bijlow is very open to a move to the Premier League, and he would jump at this opportunity. He’d be a lot cheaper than Onana."

What would Justin Bijlow bring to Manchester United?

United’s manager Erik ten Hag will be familiar with Bijlow’s capabilities from his time spent at Ajax and may use his existing links to boost his chances of striking a deal.

And in comparison to United’s current No1, it’s clear that Bijlow would be an upgrade (in some regard).

Although De Gea has faced many more shots, his save percentage is actually inferior to his Dutch counterpart; Bijlow boasts a 75.3% save success rate while De Gea saves 71/1% of the shots he faces, per Fbref, despite the Spaniard being renowned for his shot-stopping ability.

Lauded as “brilliant” by ESPN correspondent Cecilia Lagos, Bijlow kept 12 clean sheets from 25 Eredivisie appearances last term but may struggle with the step up to the Premier League.

He is also in the top 10% for crosses stopped (9.5%) compared to goalkeepers in the eight leagues below Europe’s top five and may prove to be De Gea’s worthy successor should Onana remain in Milan.