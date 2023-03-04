Marca announced the shortlist for its 'The Worst' award this week

Man Utd, Chelsea and Liverpool stars nominated for 'award' nobody wants to win

Just days after Lionel Messi won the top men's individual prize at FIFA's 'The Best' awards and caused Karim Benzema to have a social media meltdown, Marca has released this year's 12-man shortlist for its 'The Worst' prize.

The Spanish outlet's spoof of FIFA's recent ceremony, 'The Worst' award was created to poke some light-hearted fun at those players for who things just didn't go to plan during 2022.

Among the unlucky dozen are seven current Premier League stars, together with a number of other major names from around Europe.

Read on for the full list of nominees. As much as the award is framed as a parody, no top-tier professional player wants to find themselves named below.

The nominees for Marca's 'The Worst' award 2022

Joachim Anderson (Crystal Palace)

Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli/Chelsea)

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 05: Kalidou Koulibaly of Chelsea applauds following the UEFA Champions League group E match between Chelsea FC and AC Milan at Stamford Bridge on October 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Joe Gomez (Liverpool)

Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma/Galatasary)

Tiémoué Bakayoko (AC Milan)

Kalvin Phillips (Leeds/Manchester City)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JULY 23: Kalvin Phillips of Manchester City in action during the pre-season friendly match between Bayern Munich and Manchester City at Lambeau Field on July 23, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Eden Hazard (Real Madrid)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Barcelona/Chelsea)

Kasper Dolberg (Nice/Hoffenheim)

Lucas Moura (Tottenham)

Dele Alli (Everton/Besiktas)

Chelsea have the misfortune of being the only club with multiple nominees on the shortlist. Both Koulibaly and Aubameyang have been massively underwhelming since arriving at Stamford Bridge following Todd Boehly's takeover of the club - and both look likely to depart in the summer.

Midfielder Bakayoko is currently out on loan at AC Milan, but will be another player leaving the Blues at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old has just a matter of months left on his contract and hasn't played for Chelsea since 2018.

Having lost his place in the Manchester United side, rumours persist that Manchester United club captain will be on the move at the conclusion of the current campaign. It didn't take Erik ten Hag long to decide that Maguire wouldn't be a regular in his revamped Red Devils team after a couple of disastrous performances early in his reign and since then the England international has seen his playing time severely limited.

Two other Premier League stars that have found minutes hard to come by are Manchester City's Phillips and Tottenham's Lucas Moura. The pair's lack of action has been reflected in their rusty performances whenever they have been called upon.

Joe Gomez's showing in Liverpool's 5-2 Champions League humbling at the hands of Real Madrid last week pretty much summed up the Reds' disappointing season so far - and it's not much of a surprise to see the centre back among the nominees.

He left Chelsea for Real Madrid almost four years ago, but Los Blancos' fans have still seen the Belgian play 51 times in La Liga. The 32-year-old's Bernabeu nightmare didn't improve in 2022 as he once again struggled for both form and fitness.

Elsewhere, Dele Alli's switch from the Premier League to the Turkish Super Lig did nothing to revive his stuttering career.

Marca once named Luka Modric 'the worst signing in La Liga'

Being shortlisted for a trophy named 'The Worst' is never going to be a positive thing.

However, there is hope for those nominated for the fan-voted 'award'. Back in 2012, Modric was labelled as 'La Liga's worst signing' by Marca after a slow start to life at Real Madrid following a £30 million move from Tottenham.

Well, 11 years later, Modric is still a Real player and continues to run the show in midfield for Carlo Ancelotti's men at the age of 37.

Since being slammed by Marca, the Croatian superstar has picked up five Champions League trophies, three La Liga titles and was named the best player in the world in 2018 when he raised the coveted Ballon d'Or award.

We'd be shocked if any of this year's nominees can pull off that sort of revival, but Modric is proof that it can be done.