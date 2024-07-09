Highlights Manchester United are reportedly targeting Ben Chilwell to address injury concerns at left-back.

However, Chilwell's injury history raises questions about signing him.

A fit Chilwell and Shaw could provide strong options for United.

Manchester United are said to be in the market for a new left-back in a bid to alleviate their fears over Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia's injury woes last season, as the Red Devils' injury crisis in defence saw them record their worst-ever Premier League finish - and it could see them make a move for Chelsea star Ben Chilwell, according to reports.

Shaw only featured in 12 Premier League games throughout the season whilst Malacia failed to play in a single game for United, and that massively contributed to their eighth-placed finish. It's seen calls for Erik ten Hag to sign a new contract, and reports have suggested that Chilwell is on their shortlist as he aims to end his Stamford Bridge nightmare after failing to oust Marc Cucurella from the starting XI.

Man Utd Interested in Ben Chilwell From Chelsea

The left-back has been on the peripherals of the Blues squad

The report from the Daily Mail suggests that Chilwell is amongst the list of left-back targets that United chiefs have drawn up in a bid to find competition for Shaw, after Malacia was ruled out for the entirety of last season with surgery after an injury.

Joshua Zirkzee is evidently United's priority at present, with the report focusing on the Red Devils activating his £34million release clause in the coming days - but once that deal is done, the club will push ahead with other targets after holding a recruitment meeting on Monday in a bid to push ahead with other deals.

Ben Chilwell's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 13 =17th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 0.9 =9th Crosses Per Game 0.7 =1st Tackles Per Game 1.2 =8th Clearance Per Game 1.3 8th Match rating 6.47 20th

Chilwell, who has been described as 'one of the best in the world', is one of a number of left-backs who have been linked with the club, alongside Bournemouth youngster Milos Kerkez and Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies in recent years - though the Canadian is seemingly heading for a move to Real Madrid.

The Englishman, who signed for the Blues for a fee of £50m, was left out of England's EURO 2024 squad despite featuring in both of their friendlies against Belgium and Brazil, and if there is a chance to feature heavily for United and oust Shaw from the Red Devils' side - should the former Southampton man be out with injury - it could be a one-way ticket back into the England setup.

Chilwell Signing Could be Nonsensical

The Red Devils need players with immaculate injury records

Chilwell has not been at his best in recent years for Chelsea, having suffered injury problems of his own despite earning a reported £200,000-per-week, but there is evidently talent there if he can unlock it with a run of consecutive games.

The former Leicester City man has only made 106 appearances for the Blues across four seasons, which goes some way into revealing the injury woes he has suffered - including just 14 games in 2021/22 and 21 games last season - but with 21 England caps, United could unlock his potential.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chilwell's first trophy of his professional career was the Champions League in 2020/21.

Signing another left-back with injury woes does seem pointless in some regards, with the whole idea behind signing a new player in that role being that they can remain fit for the majority of the season - and with Chilwell's injury record, it may not be a wise idea.

But if he can stay fit alongside Shaw, the Red Devils would have two superb players in that position that they can utilise alongside a heavy schedule that will include Europa League football.

