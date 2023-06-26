Manchester United’s offer worth £55m to Chelsea for midfielder Mason Mount “remains on the table” at Old Trafford despite the Red Devils “refocusing on other targets”, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag is looking to bolster his options in the centre of the park during the summer transfer window.

Man Utd transfer news – Mason Mount

According to ESPN, Manchester United are considering alternative midfield targets to Mount after negotiations with Chelsea have stalled.

However, The Telegraph has reported the Red Devils’ preference is to sign the 24-year-old, who only has one year remaining on his £80,000 per-week contract at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are insisting on a fee worth £65m, whilst United feel their offer of £55m is more than fair, given the number eight has expressed his desire to move to Old Trafford, having agreed upon personal terms earlier this month.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Manchester giants are eager to wrap up the signature of Mount as soon as possible.

But Sheth has claimed United have left their offer on the table whilst turning their attention to other targets as negotiations reach an impasse.

What has Sheth said about Man Utd and Mount?

Speaking about the latest on the Mount deal on Monday morning, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “Chelsea came back with their own counter-offer, worth £65m, which was £57m plus £8m in add-ons, and they were willing to meet in person to thrash out the deal, which would imply there is a willingness for more parties to want to do this deal from United, Chelsea, and Mason Mount.

“But as it stands, there doesn't seem to be a willingness from United to go to the table.

“The indications we're getting now is that the bid remains on the table at £55m, but they are now refocusing on other targets.”

Would Mount be a good signing for Man Utd?

With ten Hag looking to sign several midfielders this summer, Mount could act as the ideal signing in the centre of the park for the Dutchman.

Though having struggled with injury this term, the 36-cap England star would be an impressive coup for the Red Devils, having made 195 appearances for Chelsea, hitting the back of the net 33 times and providing 37 assists.

Once described as a “complete” player by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the 5 foot 11 star compares favourably to his positional peers, ranking in the top 7% of midfielders across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for progressive passes per 90 minutes (5.95) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Therefore, ten Hag will hope to see Chelsea lessen their firm stance on Mount’s future as United look to press forward on alternative targets.