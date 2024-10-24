Chido Obi-Martin is expected to make the jump to Manchester United U21s ‘in no time at all’ after impressing on his debut for the Red Devils’ U18 side, MailOnline has revealed.

The report claims there is a sense among scouts of youth football that the former Arsenal starlet will be promoted to the U21 group fairly soon, as he stood out in his debut during the 4-3 win over Sunderland last week.

According to MailOnline, Obi-Martin’s physical presence was particularly noticeable against opposing defenders on his debut, where he took to the pitch for the final half hour and was immediately deployed as a centre-forward.

The highly-promising striker joined Man United from Arsenal in one of the youth transfers of the summer, after turning down professional terms at the Emirates earlier this year. The transfer took some time to finalise as compensation had to be agreed between the clubs, due to the fact he is still just 16 years old and the Premier League had to ratify the move.

Obi-Martin first came to prominence in November 2023, when he scored 10 goals on his own in a 14-3 win over Liverpool's U16s, before finishing the season in incredible form.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Between the start of March and the end of May 2024, Obi-Martin netted 28 goals in 10 games in the U18 Premier League.

United were one of many clubs interested in the exciting forward, with Bayern Munich and Newcastle United among his admirers.

Erik ten Hag's side will hope to integrate the prospect into their first team in the future, alongside fellow summer arrival Sekou Kone, who has been labelled ‘the next Yaya Toure’.

Obi-Martin has played for both Denmark and England at youth level, but represented the Danish team in the UEFA Euro U17 tournament. He was most recently called up for the Danish U18 side for the September international break, where he scored in the 5-3 win over Norway U17.

Chido Obi-Martin's Arsenal Stats (2023/24 U18 Premier League) Games 20 Goals 32 Assists 3 Minutes per goal 47 Minutes played 1,491

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-10-24.