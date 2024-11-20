Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is expected to fast-track Chido Obi-Martin’s development after receiving glowing reviews of the 16-year-old striker from the club’s youth coaches, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Since officially joining from Arsenal in early October, the highly promising youngster has impressed staff at Carrington, netting four goals in his first four U18 Premier League appearances.

Sources have told GIVEMESPORT that technical director Jason Wilcox, academy head Nick Cox, and coach Darren Fletcher have spoken with Amorim about Obi-Martin’s progress and are already formulating further plans for the teenager.

United chiefs are preparing to integrate Obi-Martin into some Under-21 matches in the near future, as well as a few first-team training sessions, to ready him for senior team opportunities.

These developments come just a month after Obi-Martin made his U18 debut for United on October 19 against Sunderland, before scoring a 15-minute hat-trick against Nottingham Forest a week later.

Amorim Keeping an Eye on Obi-Martin

Already in talks about the 16-year-old

Obi-Martin first came to prominence in November 2023, when he scored 10 goals in a single match, helping Arsenal’s youth side thrash Liverpool U16s 14–3 in a scintillating display.

The 16-year-old finished his final season in North London in remarkable form, netting 28 goals in 10 U18 Premier League matches between March and May.

United moved quickly to secure the exciting teenager, who turned down professional terms at Arsenal to join the Red Devils in one of the most notable youth transfers of the summer.

The deal took a long time to happen as compensation had to be agreed because he is still just 16 years old and the Premier League had to ratify the move.

Obi-Martin's arrival was seen as a major coup for United, alongside fellow recruit Sekou Kone, who has been labelled 'the next Yaya Toure'.

Chido Obi-Martin's Arsenal Stats (2023/24 U18 Premier League) Games 20 Goals 32 Assists 3 Minutes per goal 47 Minutes played 1,491

Obi-Martin has represented both Denmark and England at youth level but played for Denmark in the UEFA Euro U17 tournament.

He was most recently called up to the Danish U18 side during the November international break, scoring in their 2–1 loss to Finland U18.

Man United to Make Nypan Decision

Strong competition for his signature

Manchester United may soon make a decision regarding a move for Norwegian wonderkid Sverre Nypan, in an effort to avoid missing out on the highly sought-after 17-year-old, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils have been tracking the Rosenborg midfielder for the past two seasons and could be forced to step up their pursuit amid growing interest from other clubs in Europe.

GMS sources indicate that Chelsea, AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, and RB Leipzig are among the clubs monitoring Nypan, with a move to one of Europe’s top leagues seen as almost inevitable in 2025.

Nypan has impressed in Norway this season, scoring seven goals and providing seven assists in 26 league appearances for Rosenborg.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-11-24.