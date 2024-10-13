Manchester United are expected to integrate Chido Obi-Martin into their academy slowly, allowing the young striker to develop carefully and return to full-match fitness, following his transfer from Arsenal being completed in late September, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Obi-Martin turned down a contract offer from the Gunners to swap North London for Manchester, with the deal only being approved and sealed in late September, despite being agreed in July. The Danish youngster, who scored ten goals in a 14-3 victory over Liverpool last November, garnered interest from a host of clubs due to his prolific goal-scoring rate at youth level, and ultimately opted to accept United's lucrative proposal.

Training privately, away from a club setting whilst he waited for the move to the Red Devils to be approved, Obi-Martin is said to be effectively undergoing his own pre-season currently, and thus United will ease him into action this campaign.

Obi-Martin to Integrate Slowly

He likely won't feature for a while

Born in Denmark, Obi-Martin moved to the United Kingdom as a child, before joining the Arsenal academy at the age of 14. After establishing himself as a prolific forward in the under-15s and under-16s, the Denmark youth international was promoted to the under-18 team at Hale End.

At this age level, Obi Martin has achieved a meteoric rise, sustaining a run earlier this year of scoring 24 goals in seven games. Only turning 16 last November, he has netted 32 times in 20 appearances in total in the under-18 Premier League. He was described as "very, very special" by Adrian Clarke, and many are very excited about his future.

This outstanding record prompted United to offer the teenager a contract to take him to Carrington, which he opted to accept despite interest from Germany and an offer from Arsenal too. The deal eventually went through a matter of weeks ago, with Obi Martin now officially a Manchester United player.

With Mark Goldbridge claiming he's excited by the acquisition, there are certainly significant expectations already burdened on the schoolboy. However, United fans may have to be patient with the starlet, with the Manchester Evening News reporting that Obi Martin won't feature in an academy game for a while, as he gets up to speed having not trained properly for several months.

The current FA Cup holders have made the decision to integrate the player slowly, as they're keen not to rush his development and allow him to bed into his new environment in a relaxed manner.

Obi Martin's 2023/24 Under-18 Premier League Statistics Appearances 20 Minutes Played 1,491 Goals 32 Assists 3 Minutes Per Goal 47

Uruguayan Media Split Over Ugarte Performance

The midfielder played at centre-back

Obi Martin may not ultimately feature under current United boss Erik ten Hag, whose future at Old Trafford is increasingly uncertain. In dire need of immediate results, the Dutchman will be frustrated to hear that new signing Manuel Ugarte's performances haven't yet take a definitive up turn.

Uruguayan media have been split on the display of Ugarte for the national team after he was fielded as a centre-back during the national team's 1-0 defeat to Peru on Friday night. Deployed in a back three by Marcelo Bielsa, one outlet awarded the defensive midfielder with an eight out of ten, while another lambasted him for his outing, giving him a four.

All Statistics via Transfermarkt - correct as of 12/10/2024