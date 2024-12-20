Manchester United are seriously considering Atalanta midfielder Ederson ahead of the January transfer window, Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has revealed.

The Red Devils have reportedly earmarked the Brazilian as one of their potential central midfield targets as they look to bolster Ruben Amorim’s squad with new arrivals in early 2025.

According to Plettenberg, some United decision-makers are not fully convinced by Ederson and his abilities, and there is not yet complete consensus within the Old Trafford hierarchy.

Therefore, United have not yet entered concrete negotiations with Atalanta but have gathered all the necessary information on the 25-year-old in case they decide to take further steps.

Atalanta would be in a strong negotiating position if United came calling in January, as Ederson still has two-and-a-half years left on his contract, which expires in 2027.

The Red Devils were linked with the 'out of this world' Brazilian back in the summer, but they opted to invest nearly £50m in Manuel Ugarte, who signed from Paris Saint-Germain on a five-year deal.

However, Christian Eriksen’s expiring contract and Casemiro’s uncertain future at the club may force United back into the midfielder market in January, with Ederson now emerging as an option.

United are expected to make signings in early 2025 under Amorim and are also reportedly targeting a new left-sided defender.

PSG’s Nuno Mendes and Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies are said to be among their options, with Davies soon entering the final six months of his contract in Germany.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Red Devils are likely to make two signings next month in defence and midfield, while a new arrival up front could depend on player departures.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-12-24.