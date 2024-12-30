Manchester United scouts were in attendance and watched FC Porto beat Boavista 4-0 at the Estadio do Dragao ahead of an anticipated busy January transfer window, as per Portuguese newspaper O Jogo (via Sport Witness). The club has long used the Portuguese market to find talent to improve its squad, and scouts have attended games involving Porto and Benfica.

Ruben Amorim will know the Dragons well from coaching their rivals, Sporting CP, in his homeland before arriving at Old Trafford in November. He's now spent two months assessing what changes must be made to his Red Devils squad, who have struggled to adapt to his 3-4-3 system.

Manchester United sit 14th in the Premier League and have suffered five defeats in 10 games since Amorim's appointment as Erik ten Hag's successor. Many areas of the team could use strengthening, and defence and midfield are priorities entering the new year.

Who Do Manchester United Scouts Have Their Eye On?

Porto have many stars shining this season

There's no word on which players the United scouting team have set their sights on, but three Porto players impressed in the win over Boavista. 17-year-old Portuguese attacker Rodrigo Mora was deemed the standout performer at the Estadio do Dragao, and his stock is growing amid his break into the first team.

Mora, dubbed 'a special talent', was on the scoresheet and set Nico Gonzalez up while catching the eye with the ball at his feet. He can operate as a second striker among several attacking positions and could suit Amorim's three-man attack. He's claimed to have a release clause of €60 million, per Transfermarkt.

Gonzalez, a product of Barcelona's La Masia academy, also performed well and took his tally for the season to five goals and four assists in 16 Liga Portugal games. The 22-year-old is a versatile midfielder superb in possession, earning comparisons to Barca legend Sergio Busquets.

Porto Trio's Stats in Liga Portugal this Season Rodrigo Mora Nico Gonzalez Samu Aghehowa Appearances 7 16 13 Goals 3 5 13 Assists 3 3 2 Expected Goals (xG) 0.59 4.25 6.44 Big Chances Created 2 0 3 Key Passes 0.7 0.8 0.8 Accurate Passes Per Game 8.1 (78%) 47.9 (90%) 9.7 (79%) Successful Dribbles 0.3 (22%) 0.8 (80%) 0.2 (11%) Ground Duels Won 1.3 (32%) 3.8 (51%) 1.3 (30%) Aerial Duels Won 0.1 (100%) 1.8 (44%) 1.5 (48%)

Samu Omorodion Aghehowa was at the double, and he's been in blistering form since joining Porto from Atletico Madrid in the summer for just €15 million. Chelsea had been close to signing the Spaniard for €40 million, but the deal collapsed after disagreements over his contract.

The 20-year-old has now netted 13 goals in as many Liga Portugal games, and United know just how prolific he is after meeting Porto in the UEFA Europa League in October. In a man-of-the-match performance in a 3-3 draw against the Red Devils, he bagged a brace, including a sensational strike. He's pacey, makes clever runs, is difficult to handle in the air, and is viewed as Spain's 'next top striker'.

Related Man Utd Eyeing Surprise Swoop to Sign £51m Star in January Manchester United could re-ignite their interest in Dani Olmo amid the Barcelona star potentially becoming a free agent in January.

All stats courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 29/12/2024.