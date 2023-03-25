Manchester United bringing in Christian Eriksen last summer was the 'final nail in the coffin' for Donny van de Beek at Old Trafford, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 25-year-old has endured a spate of bad luck since arriving at the Red Devils from Ajax in 2020 for £39 million and has failed to become a first-team regular under Erik Ten Hag.

Manchester United latest news - Donny van de Beek

Lately, GOAL has detailed that Van de Beek has stepped up his recovery from a knee injury sustained in January against Bournemouth in the Premier League.

The midfielder has since returned to doing gym work as he enters the next phase of his rehabilitation, though is still expected to miss the rest of the season and will not be involved in the run-in.

Before being sidelined, Van de Beek was used sparingly by boss Ten Hag across 2022/23, making just ten appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Denmark international Eriksen is also currently ruled out due to an ankle injury; however, competition in the engine room is strong with Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Fred, Marcel Sabitzer and Bruno Fernandes all vying for places.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Donny van de Beek?

Daily Express journalist Taylor believes that the signing of Eriksen may have been the 'final nail in the coffin' regarding Van de Beek's career at Old Trafford.

When asked on where Van De Beek's signing ranked amongst Manchester United purchases in previous years, Taylor told GMS: "It's got to be near the bottom. Obviously, you do have to slide in a number of different factors that have contributed to that. I think the signing of Eriksen this summer was the final nail in the coffin, so to speak."

What now for Donny van de Beek moving forward?

Stranger things have happened; nevertheless, it looks very unlikely that Van de Beek will have a long-term future at Manchester United and it may be best for both parties to go their separate ways.

Salary Sport understands the Dutchman earns £140,000 on a contract until the summer of 2025 at Old Trafford, signifying that there is still a chance the Red Devils could recoup a decent fee for his services if they decide to sell him in the next transfer window.

West Ham United have previously been linked as a potential destination for the 25-year-old, though it remains to be seen what volume of interest there will be in his signature moving forward.

At this point, it has to be about Van de Beek finding an environment to enjoy his football again, hopefully giving him a platform to demonstrate his undeniable talent.