Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag will be 'delighted' to see Christian Eriksen return from his injury layoff, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 31-year-old has been a key player under Erik Ten Hag since completing a move to Old Trafford on a free transfer last summer, though has been out since January and is yet to complete his return to first-team action.

Manchester United latest news - Christian Eriksen injury

Lately, Manchester United have released an update on their official website from Eriksen detailing that his rehabilitation is going well following his troubles with injury, and images emerged of the player arriving at the Carrington training ground on Thursday, per The Sun.

The Denmark international has been sidelined since January when he encountered a problem with his ankle in a 3-1 win over Reading in the FA Cup fourth round.

Speaking to UTD Podcast about his recuperation process, Eriksen said: “Yeah, it is going well. I have just started being outside as you saw with football boots on and then we take it from there; that is the next step. I have been in the gym for some weeks now and now it is time to do the next rehab session outside.”

Since joining the Red Devils last year, Eriksen has made 31 appearances in all competitions, registering two goals and nine assists, as per Transfermarkt.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man earns around £170,000 per week at Old Trafford, according to Salary Sport and is contracted to Manchester United until the summer of 2025.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Christian Eriksen?

Daily Express journalist Taylor believes that Ten Hag will be ecstatic when Eriksen eventually becomes available for selection upon the conclusion of his injury recovery.

Taylor told GMS: "Eriksen definitely gives you something extra going forward, he's got that final pass and we've seen at times when Fernandes has not been on his game earlier in the season, Eriksen was the one stepping up and delivering assists. So, of course, Ten Hag will be delighted to have him back and you'd definitely rather have Eriksen available than not."

Have Manchester United missed Christian Eriksen since his absence?

Experienced playmaker Eriksen has provided a creative spark for Manchester United and on international duty with Denmark in midfield this term, with WhoScored detailing that the 31-year-old has managed to make an average of 1.9 key passes per match across 2022/23.

FBRef also shows that he has performed 78 shot-creating actions in his exploits within the Premier League and Europa League, evidencing how much of an important cog he has become in boss Ten Hag's tactical framework.

Luckily, Manchester United have plenty of variety in the engine room and have been able to compensate for his injury absence with the likes of Casemiro, Marcel Sabitzer, Bruno Fernandes, Fred and Scott McTominay competing for starting places.

Nevertheless, the Red Devils will hope to have Eriksen back playing before the end of the campaign, with the prospect of a top-four finish at stake alongside competing at the business end of the Europa League and FA Cup.