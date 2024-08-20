Manchester United are expecting offers for midfielder Christian Eriksen ahead of the transfer deadline, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

United are hopeful of offloading one of their high-earners before the 30th August deadline, and Eriksen remains ‘one to watch’ in the remaining 10 days of the window.

The Red Devils have so far struggled to find suitors for several of their transfer-listed players, including Casemiro, Jadon Sancho and Victor Lindelof.

The sales of Mason Greenwood, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Willy Kambwala, Alvaro Fernandez and Donny van de Beek have only helped generate around £51million, which has been put towards the addition of four new players so far.

Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui have joined, while further incomings are expected ahead of the transfer deadline.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Man United are now in talks over a loan deal for Paris Saint-Germain ace Manuel Ugarte, who remains top of the list of priorities for Erik ten Hag in midfield.

Man Utd Anticipate Offers for Eriksen

The Danish midfielder could be on his way out before deadline day

Sheth, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, revealed that Man United are expecting offers for Eriksen before the transfer deadline, with several clubs interested in acquiring the Dane ahead of his contract expiry:

“Christian Eriksen is an interesting one. I'm not sure how much money he would fetch. He's into the final year of his contract, and added to that, there are a number of clubs who are interested in him. “I think they're also being quite patient as well to see what kind of deal they can get. “But I think United are expecting offers for Christian Eriksen before the summer transfer window is over, so definitely one to watch, and it would be one that would create squad space.”

Since joining from Brentford in 2022, Eriksen has appeared to be a shadow of his former self at Old Trafford and has dropped down Erik ten Hag’s pecking order in the last 12 months.

The Denmark international was not involved in Man United’s opening day win against Fulham and is not expected to feature as United travel to Brighton this weekend.

According to a report from The Sun, the 32-year-old could be available for as little as £5million, with United keen to offload his £150,000-a-week wages from their books.

Eriksen’s departure would free up squad space and extra wages for a new arrival in midfield, with United still keen to address the area before the transfer deadline on 30th August.

In recent weeks, Ajax have emerged as potential suitors for Eriksen, who could re-join the Amsterdam club11 years after his departure.

Christian Eriksen Man United Stats (2023/24 Premier League) Games 22 Goals / assists 1 / 2 Pass accuracy 80.5% Progressive passes per 90 5.36 Tackles per 90 1.42 Blocks per 90 1.34

Man Utd Consider Ugarte Alternatives

Amrabat and Berge among options

Manchester United are considering Sander Berge and Sofyan Amrabat as alternatives to Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils are continuing to assess their options in the market, with a breakthrough in talks for the Uruguayan yet to be reached with PSG.

According to Romano, United have several options on their midfielder shortlist but still see Ugarte as the ‘perfect signing’ to bolster Erik ten Hag’s midfield this summer.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-08-24.