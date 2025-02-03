Manchester United’s pursuit of Chelsea and France star Christopher Nkunku is one that has ‘been and gone’, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT, as Ruben Amorim and his staff look to reinforce their front line.

The Frenchman, who earns £300,000-per-week at Stamford Bridge, has fallen down the pecking order under Enzo Maresca in the capital, having notched 13 goals and four assists in 29 outings this term – and the Red Devils emerged as a potential suitor.

Under the Portuguese, the 13-time Premier League champions have struggled to find their groove in front of goal, particularly thanks to the toothlessness of Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund, and were targeting forwards as a result.

Marcus Rashford’s departure to fellow Premier League outfit Aston Villa further enhanced their need for additional firepower, but Sheth, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, has suggested that a deal for Nkunku is now off the table.

Christopher Nkunku was another one that's kind of come and gone. That waskind of related loosely to Alejandro Garnachopotentially going to Chelsea, but Garnachohas been playing and, as it stands, it will be really surprising.

Then suggesting that it would come as a shock if Amorim’s entourage were prepared to let Alejandro Garnacho so close to the deadline, Sheth said: “I know funny things happen on deadline.It'd be really surprising now if Manchester United would sanction a deal for Garnachoto go to Chelsea or anywhere else if they didn't have anyone else to come in."

“Because it's one thing losing Rashford, but for them to lose Rashford and Garnacho and not bring anyone in, that would be a pretty difficult situation for Manchester United to be in,” he concluded.

As the Old Trafford club, who are currently languishing 13th in the Premier League table, began their search, GIVEMESPORT sources have suggested they had a loan offer turned down by the west Londoners. Whether Amorim, 40, turns his attention elsewhere remains to be seen.