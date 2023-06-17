Manchester United can move closer to rivals Manchester City by replacing David de Gea this summer, believes Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor.

The Spanish goalkeeper was heavily criticised at times last season and the Red Devils are now being linked with players in his position.

Man United news — David de Gea

According to The Sun, Erik ten Hag wants to sign a new shot-stopper this transfer window to either rival De Gea or replace him.

As a result, the outlet states that United could now make a move for Everton No.1 Jordan Pickford. However, the England international is not the only goalkeeper the Manchester club are thought to be looking at.

The Evening Standard recently claimed that United could challenge Chelsea for André Onana's signature.

The 27-year-old had an impressive 2022/23 campaign, helping Inter Milan to reach the Champions League final, where they narrowly lost out to Pep Guardiola's treble-winning side.

What has Ryan Taylor said about David de Gea and Man United?

Taylor would like to see United replace De Gea with a goalkeeper who can make a similar impact to Ederson and Alisson, two of the best shot-stoppers in the game right now.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Daily Express journalist said: "I do think the time has come now for maybe United to explore that next signing that maybe helps them move a little bit closer to some of the teams that are above them. I mean, if you look at the impact Ederson and Alisson have had on City and Liverpool, for instance, that's a reason why United should warm to the signing of a new goalkeeper.

"I mean Alisson, Liverpool would have been nowhere near the top four without him this season, even though obviously they didn't get it. And Ederson, you know, the way he uses his feet. You look at Nick Pope as well at Newcastle. It can have such an impact on the team, so I think United should sign a new goalkeeper this summer."

Who else thinks Man United should replace David de Gea?

United legend Roy Keane did not hold back when talking about De Gea last season, making it clear that he should be sold this transfer window.

Speaking about the 32-year-old, who cost the Red Devils about £19m, as reported by BBC Sport, Keane said on Sky Sports at the end of May: "I'd move him on quickly, De Gea. He’s not going to get United back lifting trophies, absolutely not."

He later went on to add: "I think he’s made far too many mistakes over the years. He was trying to leave the club a couple of years ago. He was trying to go to Real Madrid."

De Gea, however, did win the Premier League Golden Glove award. Overall, you would have to say that he is still a quality goalkeeper. But if United can find a genuine upgrade on him, then perhaps replacing the former Atletico Madrid man is something that they should consider.