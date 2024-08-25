Manchester United are closing in on a deal to sign Manuel Ugarte from Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

It’s been a busy summer for the Red Devils as boss Erik ten Hag has heavily bolstered his squad for the 2024/25 season. They have so far made four new additions to the team, with a fifth expected imminently, if recent reports are anything to go by.

There have been a number of outgoings, however, as the club looked to refresh the squad. Mason Greenwood, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Raphael Varane are just some of the names to have departed Old Trafford this transfer window.

Red Devils Eye Permanent Deal for Ugarte

Midfielder only wants to join Ten Hag's side

After United’s hopes of signing Ugarte appeared to be slipping away only a matter of weeks ago, they are now closing in on a deal to sign the 23-year-old midfielder. That’s according to Romano, who says a permanent deal may now be possible if Scott McTominay's move to Napoli goes through.

The journalist insists Ugarte is 'ready to travel' to Manchester ahead of a proposed move, and he only wants to join the Red Devils this summer. The Uruguay international has only been at PSG since the summer of 2023, but could now be set to join the Premier League outfit.

Ugarte began his youth career in his homeland with CA Fenix, where he made just shy of 60 senior appearances. He moved to Portugal in 2021, and had spells at both Famalicao and Sporting CP. He joined PSG on a long-term deal 12 months ago, and remains under contract until 2028.

Manuel Ugarte 2023/24 stats for Paris Saint-Germain in all competitions Appearances 37 Goals 0 Assists 3 Minutes played 2,449

At international level, Ugarte made his senior debut for Uruguay back in September 2021 under Oscar Tabarez. He has now amassed over 20 caps for his country, but is yet to score a single goal.

McTominay Edges Closer to Old Trafford Exit

Scotland international is set to join Napoli

It seems the driving factor behind United’s ability to pursue a permanent move for Ugarte, as opposed to just a loan, is a deal to sell midfielder McTominay to Serie A side Napoli. The Athletic reported on Sunday that the two clubs have reached an agreement over the Scotland international.

The article goes on to say the deal hinges on all parties being satisfied with the player terms, but United are already lining up a replacement in Ugarte. It has been claimed the Red Devils will receive a fee in the region of €30million, and they will also receive a share of any future sale.

McTominay is a product of United’s academy, and he has made over 250 senior appearances for the club. He has scored 29 goals, and captained the side for the first time in December last year.

The midfielder has entered the final 12 months of his deal at Old Trafford, although there is an option of a further year. Fulham are among the clubs to be linked with McTominay at points this summer, although their valuation of the player fell way below United’s asking price.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt