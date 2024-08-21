Manchester United are closing in on the permanent transfer of Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain, according to Le Parisien.

The Red Devils have been chasing a deal to sign the Uruguay international all summer, having made him their priority midfield target at the start of the transfer window.

However a deal had stalled over the valuation of the player with PSG holding out for €60million, which saw the Reds begin to explore alternative targets including Sander Berge and Youssouf Fofana.

Manchester United Close to £51m Agreement for Ugarte

Player will join permanently rather than on loan

Reports in recent days had emerged that the two clubs were in talks over a move for the 23-year-old, with a loan move that had an obligation to buy clause also being involved to get around the high asking price.

But according to French outlet Le Parisien, the two clubs are closing in on an agreement worth £51million on a dry transfer that would see the deal go through immediately.

Ugarte has been pushing for a move to Old Trafford according to Fabrizio Romano and only wants a move to become part of Erik Ten Hag's side, having found himself left out of the PSG squad by manager Luis Enrique in recent times.

Manuel Ugarte, Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo - 2023/24 League Stats Statistic Ugarte Casemiro Mainoo Minutes 1,935 1,987 1,942 Goals/Assists 0/2 1/2 3/1 Pass success rate (%) 91.5 82.6 86.7 Aerials won per game 0.6 1.7 0.8 Tackles per game 3.9 3.3 2 Interceptions per game 1.6 0.7 0.9 Clearances per game 1 2.6 1.1 Overall rating 7.15 6.97 6.80

GIVEMESPORT sources revealed that the Red Devils were confident of sealing a deal for Ugarte before the transfer deadline on August 30th, and it now seems they are set to get their man.

Final details for the deal are being finalised between the clubs and there is confidence from all parties that a deal will be completed before the end of the transfer window.

GIVEMESPORT key statistics: Manuel Ugarte started all of PSG's Champions League group games in 2023/24, but didn't start any knockout stage games.

Related Man Utd Set to Offer Kobbie Mainoo a New Contract Manchester United are set to sit down with midfielder Kobbie Mainoo and enter contract talks after the end of the window.

Manchester United Set to Open Kobbie Mainoo Contract Talks

England international seen as the future at Old Trafford

In added bonus news for Manchester United, the club are set to open talks for a new contract with star midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

The England international and academy graduate broke into the first-team last season and has become a mainstay in Erik Ten Hag's side, earning plaudits from across the footballing world for his performances.

And Old Trafford chiefs are now set to reward him for his improvement and new-found status by handing him a new contract, with talks scheduled for after the transfer window closes according to Sky Sports News.

Fabrizio Romano previously told GIVEMESPORT that Mainoo is very happy at United, despite reports suggesting that Barcelona were preparing an offer to secure his signature and club chiefs are now set to secure his long-term future as the present and future of the club.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.