Manchester United are closely following Juventus full-back Juan Cabal’s development in Serie A, according to Tutto Juve.

The Red Devils are reportedly keeping tabs on the promising Colombian defender, who has started the season well in Italy after sealing a move to Juventus in July. The 23-year-old has impressed in his first three Serie A appearances for the Old Lady, as Juventus remain undefeated, with seven points from nine available.

Last weekend, the Italian giants were held to a 0-0 draw by Roma, where Cabal made a 45-minute cameo before being replaced at half-time by Juventus’ newest signing, Teun Koopmeiners.

According to Tutto Juve, Man United could consider an offer for Cabal in the coming months as they look to address their left-back issues in the January transfer window, after failing to do so before the new season.

Both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are currently out injured, leaving Erik ten Hag’s left side of the defence down to the bare bones, with Diogo Dalot providing cover in the first three games of the season.

Red Devils Scout Juventus Star

Impressed in three Serie A seasons

According to Tutto Juve, Man United scouts have taken notice of Cabal’s impressive start to life at Juventus and are now closely following the Colombian full-back.

The Serie A giants, who acquired Cabal for a fee in the region of £10million in July from Verona, could now be looking to recoup ‘at least’ £25million for the 23-year-old defender.

A left-back by trade, Cabal can also operate as a centre-back and has done so several times at Hellas Verona, where he spent the last two seasons before moving to Turin. Inter Milan were also among the clubs interested in the Colombian, who impressed in the latter part of last season after returning from a lengthy hamstring injury.

After signing a five-year deal during the summer, he is now emerging as a key figure in Thiago Motta’s new-look defence at Juventus.

Juan Cabal Juventus Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 3 Clearances per 90 3.04 Interceptions per 90 0.43 Tackles per 90 1.30 Pass completion 85.4% Minutes played 212

Man United ‘Turned Down’ Marco Asensio

Were offered the PSG ace on deadline day

Manchester United and Arsenal turned down an opportunity to sign Paris Saint-Germain attacker Marco Asensio in the final hours of the transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Premier League duo opted against taking advantage of the Spaniard’s unfortunate situation at Parc des Princes, as he was offered to several clubs just before the window slammed shut on Friday.

According to GMS sources, Man United and Arsenal were offered Asensio on deadline day but decided against pursuing a late deal for the former Real Madrid man, with the Gunners instead signing Raheem Sterling on loan from Chelsea while the Reds allowed Jadon Sancho to depart for Stamford Bridge.

Since joining PSG in 2023, the 28-year-old has made 34 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring six goals and providing eight assists.

Asensio started off his 2024/25 campaign strong, with two goal contributions in three starts for the Parisian giants, who sit top of Ligue 1 after an impressive start to the season.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-09-24.