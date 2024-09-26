Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Eddie Howe’s situation at Newcastle United after a boardroom bust-up at St James’ Park, according to Football Insider.

The Red Devils have apparently ‘turned their attention’ to the English tactician, who has seen tensions grow with Newcastle’s sporting director Paul Mitchell in recent weeks.

Per the report, Howe’s input on transfers has been ‘significantly’ reduced following Mitchell’s summer arrival, with the Magpies’ boss growing increasingly concerned about his long-term future at the club.

New Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe reportedly sees Howe, who has been described as 'incredible', as a manager ‘who ticks a lot of boxes’ and is full of admiration for the former Bournemouth boss for his recent Premier League work. The Old Trafford outfit are set to continue monitoring the Newcastle boss throughout this season, despite opting to stick with Erik Ten Hag during the summer after conducting a long internal review at the end of last term.

Man Utd are 11th in the Premier League after their first five fixtures, while Newcastle are sixth, having suffered their first defeat of the campaign on Saturday against Fulham.

Howe ‘Holds Talks’ with Mitchell

After weekend defeat to Fulham

According to i, Howe and Mitchell have held clear-the-air talks following the weekend’s disappointing 3-1 defeat at Fulham, as they look to move past a frustrating summer transfer window at St James’ Park.

The Magpies had a disappointing three months of business, spending just over £60m on new signings and missing out on priority target centre-back Marc Guehi.

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that has led to "friction" between the pair, with Howe’s falling out with Mitchell seeing both men linked with a St James' Park exit in recent weeks.

Eddie Howe Newcastle United Managerial Record (2021-2024) Games 131 Wins 66 Draws 28 Losses 37 Goals scored / conceded 232 / 170 Points per match 1.73

The Dutch tactician came under immense pressure last season as Manchester United underperformed in the Premier League, finishing eighth, before beating Man City for the FA Cup, a highlight of Ten Hag’s second year in charge.

The Red Devils’ boss managed to keep his job as he received backing from Ratcliffe and Co., despite several names being linked to replace him, including Roberto De Zerbi, Thomas Tuchel, and Gareth Southgate.

Southgate ‘Prepared to Wait’ for Man Utd

Despite interest from Goodison Park

Everton target Gareth Southgate is reportedly prepared to reject offers and hold out for the Manchester United job if it becomes clear Erik ten Hag’s position at Old Trafford is in danger in the coming months, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Southgate, who has been out of work since resigning as England boss in July, is said to have set his sights on taking charge of a leading Premier League club and remains intrigued by the possibility of a managerial vacancy at Man United, despite recent interest from Goodison Park.

The 54-year-old last coached a club in the 2009/10 season when he left Middlesbrough in October, months after their relegation to the Championship.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-09-24.