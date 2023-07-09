Manchester United are advancing in talks over a contract extension for Marcus Rashford, and are "very optimistic" that they will be able to reach an agreement with the player, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

As per Spotrac, the forward's current deal at Old Trafford sees him earn a whopping £200,000-a-week, although that contract is currently set to expire in the summer of next year, according to Transfermarkt.

Manchester United latest news - Marcus Rashford

After finally completing the signing of Mason Mount for a fee of £55 million plus add-ons the club appear to also be closing in on a contract extension for Rashford, while also chasing deals for Inter Milan's Andre Onana and Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund, as per The Guardian.

The 25-year-old was arguably United's best player last term, in which he netted a monumental 30 times across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

ESPN had reported that the player was prepared to leave the club next summer depending on the outcome of the ownership saga currently taking place at Old Trafford, however, a contract extension would put those rumours to bed.

It should be no surprise to see the club so desperate to keep hold of the forward, with Erik ten Hag previously stating that there "is almost no better player in the world" than Rashford when he is deployed in the correct system.

What did Fabrizio Romano say about Marcus Rashford and Manchester United?

Romano explained that negotiations have been positive, with the club wanting an agreement reached as quickly as possible.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said: "I think it's in a very good position for United. They will keep contact with the player side, and they will try to make it happen as soon as possible. But they're very optimistic after the progress made two weeks ago."

Why is keeping Marcus Rashford at Old Trafford so important?

Keeping Rashford at Old Trafford is important for Manchester United for two main reasons.

First and foremost, there is the fact that he is a tremendous footballer who has just enjoyed one of, if not the best, campaigns of his career so far.

As per Transfermarkt, he recorded a total of 22 goal contributions in the Premier League alone last term, and after a season under Ten Hag, the early evidence suggests the Dutchman could finally be the manager to get the best out of Rashford on a consistent basis.

Secondly, the 25-year-old is an academy graduate, and United have a long history of achieving success with such players being key figures of their squad. The Class of '92, which included talents such as Gary Neville, David Beckham and Paul Scholes, is one of the more famous examples of such a feat.

It is a tradition that many fans of the club cherish, and if United were to lose Rashford on a free next summer, his departure would likely be incredibly painful for large parts of the Manchester United faithful.

At just 25 years of age, Rashford still has plenty of time to develop even further, and potentially become an all-time great at one of the biggest clubs in world football.