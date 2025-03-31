Manchester United starlet Chido Obi is ‘horrible to play against’, says Under-18s lead coach Adam Lawrence, who explained what makes the 17-year-old stand out as one of the country’s brightest young forwards in a recent interview with The Athletic.

Obi has already earned first-team minutes under Ruben Amorim amid United’s struggles in up front this season and has shown glimpses of promise, with his physical attributes standing out against much older and more experienced opposition.

The 17-year-old has also been excelling at youth level, scoring seven goals in just three FA Youth Cup appearances and helping United reach the semi-final against Aston Villa.

Chido Obi Praised by U18s Coach

‘He’s got that healthy arrogance’

Lawrence, speaking to The Athletic, described Obi as having a ‘healthy arrogance’ and credited his mentality for elevating the United U18s squad this season:

“He’s horrible to play against. He’s got that lovely way about him where he backs himself, that healthy arrogance where he’s like, ‘I want to play at the top, get better and improve’. He’s definitely brought that to the group.”

Obi, who joined United from Arsenal last year, has made four senior appearances under Amorim this season but is yet to register a goal or assist for the first team.

The 17-year-old has been prolific at youth level, scoring 12 goals in his first nine U18 games, which led to his first call-up to Denmark’s U21 squad during March’s international break.

Obi emerged as one of Europe's most exciting young strikers after a remarkable year at Arsenal, where he scored 32 goals in just 18 league matches for their U18s.

United managed to lure him away from North London last summer before repeating the trick in January with another promising starlet Ayden Heaven.

Chido Obi's Man Utd Stats (2024/25) Games 4 Starts 0 Goals 0 Assists 0 Minutes played 78

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 31-03-25.