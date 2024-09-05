Manchester United coaches are incredibly excited about a 17-year-old sensation who has been training with the first-team recently, according to the Daily Mail.

United have started the season poorly with two defeats in their opening three games of the season, after a summer transfer window that was based around bringing in young talent and shipping out the deadwood from recent years of terrible performances.

But while performances on the pitch from Erik Ten Hag's side have been poor, there is excitement off the pitch about the next generation of players who could represent the club in the future, with Wales youngster Gabriele Biancheri in particular catching the eye.

Biancheri Training With Man Utd First-Team

Coaches and scouts are 'salivating' over him

Young players have been the foundation of Manchester United over their history, with the likes of the Class of 92 being followed up by Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay and more recently Kobbie Mainoo as players who have become first-team stars at Old Trafford.

But while attention on the first-team currently is filled with negativity, there is excitement behind the scenes about the academy and the club are keen on getting the best players from the Under-21's and the Under-18's involved in first-team training with Ten Hag's group.

One player who has started the new season brilliantly is Biancheri, who turns 18 in the next two weeks, and it's believed that he is someone who has benefitted greatly from training with the senior players at the club. His ability is clear for all to see and according to the Daily Mail report, his performances in those training sessions has left coaches and scouts 'salivating' over his potential. In fact, his performances even got Jason Wilcox attending an academy game to watch him in person, as he scored twice in the final game of the Under 18's season in the last campaign.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Manchester United have had at least one academy player in the match-day squad for every single senior match since October 1937.

The Wales youth international has started the season with a goal versus Manchester City in the U18 league opener, a brace in the U18 Premier League Cup against Leicester City, including a 97th-minute winner, scoring with his first touch in the U21s clash at Blackburn Rovers, and most recently he opened the scoring in the U18s 2-0 win over Liverpool.

He is looking to follow in the footsteps of the most recent graduate Toby Collyer, who became the 251st player to play for the first-team after coming through the club's academy when he came on as a substitute against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Old Trafford chiefs have got lofty ambitions for Collyer, and believe he could be the next long-term midfield option at the club alongside Mainoo.

Antony Fully Committed to Man Utd

Fenerbahce wanted to seal a loan deal for Brazilian

While there is one eye on the future of the club, there are also problems with the current first-team and Jose Mourinho was looking to take advantage of that by sealing a late loan move for Brazil winger Antony.

The former Ajax man has struggled since his £85million move two years ago and has fallen way down the pecking order this season behind Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho on the right, featuring for just one minute so far in the Premier League.

Despite that though, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the 24-year-old has no intention of leaving the club before the September 13th deadline as he is fully committed to Man United and wants to fight for his place in the team.