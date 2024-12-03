Manchester United have held initial talks regarding Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres’ potential arrival in the summer transfer window, according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Red Devils would likely need to make sales to fund their pursuit of the Sweden international, but are now ‘fully involved’ in the chase, alongside Premier League rivals Manchester City.

According to Plettenberg, United have made concrete contacts regarding Gyokeres recently, as well as City, whose incoming director of football, Hugo Viana, is ‘pushing hard’ for the deal to go through:

Gyokeres was instrumental in new Man United boss Ruben Amorim’s success in Portugal in 2023/24, leading Sporting Lisbon to the league title and winning the Primeira Liga Player of the Year award.

The 26-year-old, labelled 'Amorim's number one target', has been in outstanding form this season as well, scoring 24 goals and providing four assists in 21 appearances for Sporting in all competitions.

While Amorim has promised not to raid his former club as early as January, the possibility of Gyokeres moving in the summer of 2025 is becoming more concrete.

However, according to Plettenberg, the Red Devils would need to make sales to compete for the £63m-rated striker’s signature after the season.

The Red Devils spent heavily last summer, signing Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, and Manuel Ugarte for a combined total of £180m.

They are also reportedly targeting a left-sided defender in 2025 and have earmarked Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies and Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez as options.

United remain unbeaten under Amorim so far, having recently triumphed 4-0 against Premier League strugglers Everton in the Portuguese manager’s first league win at Old Trafford.

Viktor Gyokeres' Sporting Lisbon Stats (2024/25 Primeira Liga) Games 12 Goals 16 Assists 1 Expected goals 13.0 Expected assisted goals 2.6 Minutes played 1,064

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-11-24.