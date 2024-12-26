Manchester United are reportedly confident of signing a new left-back in the early stages of the January transfer window, according to English journalist Chris Winterburn. The Red Devils have struggled for options in the position amid constant injury issues plaguing Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw.

Diogo Dalot has been used as a makeshift left-back over the past year with Malacia and Shaw on the sidelines. The Portuguese right-back struggled to impress in the role this season and was relieved of such duties by Ruben Amorim after his compatriot's arrival in the Old Trafford hotseat in November.

Malacia returned from a lengthy spell on the sidelines in late November, but the Dutchman has come under fire amid poor performances. Shaw remains on the injury table, suffering another setback in early December to give Amorim a headache at the start of his reign.

Manchester United have two options in mind

The club could turn to an ex-Red Devil

Winterburn claims United are showing an interest in Girona's Miguel Gutierrez, who has caught the eye in La Liga for Michel's side. The 23-year-old rose through Real Madrid's youth ranks before arriving at the Estadi Montilivi in August 2022. He's been in fine form this season, posting two goals and five assists in 24 games across competitions.

Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT as far back as last summer that Gutierrez was on United's shortlist, and it appears INEOS remain interested. He has two years left on his contract with Girona, and his creativity could be enticing for Amorim, especially given the important role wing-backs play in his 3-4-3 system.

Miguel Gutierrez La Liga Statistics Appearances 17 Goals 1 Assists 4 Big Chances Created 6 Accurate Crosses 1.5 (26%) Key Passes 1.6 Tackles Per Game 1.6 Succesful Dribbles 1.1 (49%) Ground Duels Won 3.5 (52%)

However, Alvaro Fernandez is also highlighted as an option because the club possesses a buy-back clause of around £17 million in the Benfica youngster's contract. The Red Devils surprisingly sold the 21-year-old last summer to the Liga Portugal giants for €6 million plus €3 million (£5 million plus £2.5 million) in potential add-ons despite Malacia and Shaw's injury troubles.

Fernandez has been superb for Benfica with two goals and as many assists in 23 games across competitions this season. This comes after a difficult time trying to break into United's first team while Erik ten Hag was still in charge as he felt the Dutchman 'didn't count on him'.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and SofaScore - correct as of 26/12/2024.