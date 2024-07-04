Highlights Manchester United are confident in finding a transfer solution for Jadon Sancho.

Several European clubs are interested in the ex-Dortmund star, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Sancho's unlikely to have a future at Old Trafford after Erik ten Hag kept his managerial role.

Manchester United are ‘confident’ in finding a transfer solution for their out-of-favour winger Jadon Sancho this summer, Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils are keen to offload Sancho on a permanent deal after confirming manager Erik ten Hag will stay in charge for next season – the pair fell out last year as Sancho returned to Borussia Dortmund on loan.

Romano suggests United are still waiting for ‘the best possible solution’ for Sancho at the moment – Dortmund are unlikely to afford the 24-year-old’s transfer fee this summer.

Valued at £40million by Man United, Sancho had an impressive return to Germany last season as he helped Borussia reach the Champions League final, their first in 11 seasons.

In 14 Bundesliga appearances, the pacey winger contributed five goals as he gained manager Edin Terzic’s trust and became an important piece of his starting eleven in the final part of the season.

Sancho, who joined Man United in 2021 from Dortmund, is now likely to lead the Old Trafford outgoings this summer, with several stars expected to leave in INEOS’ first transfer window.

Mason Greenwood, Casemiro, Donny van de Beek, and Christian Eriksen have all been linked with a departure recently as United look to raise money for five new signings ahead of Ten Hag’s third season in charge.

Sancho Eyed By European Clubs

After bouncing back at Dortmund

Romano, speaking to GMS, revealed that several clubs in Europe are interested in signing Sancho this summer:

“Sancho is worth around £40 million for Manchester United, so they are waiting for the best solution possible on the market, to see if there will be some kind of domino effect. “Difficult to see Borussia Dortmund returning, because at the moment, it could be too expensive for them. “But there are other clubs interested around Europe, and Man United are confident to find a solution for both Sancho and Greenwood. It will probably take some time, but they are working on it.”

For Sancho, a return to United’s first team squad is unlikely – the 24-year-old refused to apologise to manager Erik ten Hag over his controversial social media post last year and was left out of the Dutchman’s plans for the remainder of last season.

Recently, Chelsea have reportedly decided against signing Sancho this summer – the Blues were offered a chance to bring back the talented winger to the Premier League, but have turned the opportunity down, according to journalist Simon Phillips.

In 58 league appearances for Man United, Sancho struggled to replicate his Bundesliga form, scoring just nine goals and registering six assists for the Red Devils. Greenwood could also be heading out the door, with United reportedly demanding around £42m.

Jadon Sancho Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 3 0 0 Bundesliga 14 2 3 Champions League 7 1 0

De Ligt ‘Keen’ on Old Trafford Switch

Willing to reunite with Ten Hag

Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt is ‘keen’ to join Manchester United this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 24-year-old faces an uncertain future at Bayern under new boss Vincent Kompany and could be offered a chance to reunite with manager Erik ten Hag in Manchester.

De Ligt is reportedly willing to reduce his salary to pursue a move to Old Trafford as United are in negotiations with his agent, Rafaela Pimenta.

Bayern are open to De Ligt’s exit this summer, only two years after he joined from Juventus, amid concerns over his injury history.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-07-24.