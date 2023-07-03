Manchester United are convinced that they can sign Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund for less than £45m, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

One report has claimed that the 20-year-old could cost £86m this summer, but Jones says the Red Devils believe that they can land him for much cheaper.

Man United transfer news — Rasmus Hojlund

Jones recently informed GIVEMESPORT that Hojlund is one Serie A player who is currently on United's radar.

According to the MailOnline, Atalanta want a whopping €100m for the Dane, which is about £86m.

Erik ten Hag needs a new centre-forward at Old Trafford. Wout Weghorst has returned to Burnley and there are doubts surrounding the future of Anthony Martial, with the Daily Mail reporting that the Red Devils could sell the Frenchman for the right price.

However, it would be an absolute shock if United ended up paying £86m for an unproven striker who has just burst onto the scene.

What has Dean Jones said about Rasmus Hojlund and Man United?

Jones says United are confident that Hojlund will not actually cost as much as what is being reported.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT about the youngster, who he feels would be an upgrade on Weghorst, the journalist said: "We have said for a while now that Hojlund is the forward most suited to United in the here and now. He’s better than Weghorst, but he doesn’t have much top-level experience yet and only got nine goals in Serie A last season.

"So he won’t be a goal machine, but he will open up gaps for [Marcus] Rashford to exploit. He will fit into the budget and that is a key to this. There have been some huge valuations put on him, but United are pretty sure this is a player that can be landed for under £45m."

Should Man United sign Rasmus Hojlund?

Again, Ten Hag needs to add a new centre-forward to his squad. The Dutchman cannot leave all of the goalscoring to Rashford next season if he wants his team to improve.

If the Red Devils can sign Hojlund for around £45m, then he should be a serious option for them, if he is not already.

It is clear that the Denmark international has huge potential, already scoring six goals for his country in as many caps (via Transfermarkt).

However, should his price tag indeed be something closer to £86m, then United and Ten Hag should start looking elsewhere.