Manchester United plan to remain at Old Trafford while their new £2bn stadium is built next to it, a senior architect involved in the project has confirmed.

The Red Devils announced plans earlier this month to build a 100,000-seater stadium – the largest in the UK – and are now aiming to ensure they can continue playing at Old Trafford throughout the construction process.

Redeveloping the existing Old Trafford, their home for 115 years, was considered before it was concluded that building a brand-new stadium would be the better option.

Once construction is complete, United’s current home and England's biggest club ground with a 74,140 capacity is likely to be demolished.

Patrick Campbell, an architect at Foster + Partners, the firm appointed to design United’s new stadium, confirmed the club’s intention to remain at Old Trafford for the time being:

“The idea is to make sure that Manchester United can continue to play in Old Trafford throughout this whole process. “So we’re locating the new stadium broadly in the middle of the Bridgewater Canal and the railway line, just to the west of the existing stadium.”

United hope the new stadium will be completed within five years and will feature an umbrella-style design along with a new public plaza.

The entire project could create up to 92,000 jobs and add an estimated £7.3bn per year to the UK economy.

Old Trafford, meanwhile, has not undergone a major redevelopment since 2006 and has faced criticism in recent years over various issues, including leaks from the roof.

Using United’s current ground as a home for the women’s and youth teams was considered, but it was ultimately deemed not cost-effective.

