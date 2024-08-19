Manchester United have identified Sander Berge and Sofyan Amrabat as alternatives to Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils still see Ugarte as ‘a perfect signing’ to bolster their midfield this summer and make him the first arrival in the middle of the park for Erik ten Hag.

According to Romano, if Man United cannot afford Ugarte, they are likely to turn to cheaper options. However, at the moment, the Premier League giants have not ruled out acquiring the Uruguayan.

Romano suggests United have two solutions to this transfer saga: negotiate a lower fee with PSG or offload one more player to fund Ugarte’s arrival.

So far, the Red Devils have seen just one major outgoing this summer, with Mason Greenwood joining Marseille last month in a £27m move.

While the likes of Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof have been touted for an Old Trafford exit, the trio are yet to see concrete offers arrive and could be set to stay put at least until January.

Ugarte ‘Perfect Signing’ for Man United

Cheaper options under consideration at Old Trafford

Romano, speaking to GMS, revealed that Man United still consider Manuel Ugarte ‘the perfect signing’ to bolster their midfield this summer:

“Sell one more player, or if PSG decide to drop the price or change the formula of the deal. In these two cases, Manchester United can still go for Ugarte. “Otherwise, they will go for a cheaper option. For example, they spoke to the agent of Sander Berge, they maintain contacts active also for Sofyan Amrabat. “So there are some other options on the list, but for sure, the perfect signing, the perfect target, is still considered Manuel Ugarte.”

The Red Devils have had a busy window so far, with four new arrivals in Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, and Noussair Mazraoui, all joining on long-term deals.

After bolstering his defence and attack, Erik ten Hag is yet to address the midfield area and find a new partner for Kobbie Mainoo for the years to come.

A hard-tackling midfielder, Ugarte remains top of Man United’s shortlist as he looks to depart PSG just 12 months after his arrival from Sporting Lisbon, while Berge, described as 'unbelievable', is also an option.

Last season, the 23-year-old struggled for minutes in some of the crucial stages of the Parisians’ campaign and is now allowed to leave after PSG welcomed Joao Neves from Benfica.

Ugarte, who made 25 appearances in Ligue 1 last season, has already given the green light for his summer switch to Old Trafford.

Manuel Ugarte's PSG Stats (2023-24 Ligue 1) Games 25 Assists 2 Key passes per 90 0.65 Tackles per 90 4.57 Interceptions per 90 1.86

Fiorentina Eye Victor Lindelof

With one year left on his current deal

Fiorentina are interested in acquiring Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof, who has less than 12 months left on his current deal, according to transfer insider Gianluca Di Marzio.

Two new centre-back additions at Old Trafford have opened the possibility for the Swede to leave this window, and Fiorentina are now ‘working to understand’ his exit possibilities, according to Di Marzio.

Since joining in 2017, Lindelöf has made just shy of 260 appearances for United across all competitions, scoring four goals in the process.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-08-24.