Manchester United are reportedly considering an 'audacious swoop' to bring Aston Villa and England striker Ollie Watkins to Old Trafford - despite Aston Villa qualifying for the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

United are already planning ahead for next season after a poor campaign on the pitch, most notably in the Premier League where the club look increasingly unlikely to secure European football for just the second time in the modern era, and they could look to target new signings to bolster their chances for next season.

Watkins has been on fire for Villa throughout the season and with 19 Premier League goals this season, it marks his best tally by some distance - whilst his 13 assists means that only himself, Erling Haaland and Cole Palmer have hit over 30 goals and assists combined for the campaign - and as such, United are thought to be planning a surprise swoop.

Ollie Watkins: Manchester United Latest

The striker has been sensationally linked with an Old Trafford move

The report from talkSPORT states that Watkins fits the profile of a typical “proven centre-forward” that Sir Jim Ratcliffe would like to bring to Old Trafford and they are plotting an 'audacious' swoop - one that would support and help develop Rasmus Hojlund.

The young United striker had a purple patch just after Christmas this season but on the whole he has gone lengthy periods without scoring, and so some experienced help could guide him through and see the striker maximise his potential.

However, any deal would be tricky for United to pull off. Villa confirmed their Champions League qualification with Manchester City’s 2-0 win over Tottenham on Tuesday and with United looking unlikely to have any form of European football, that may have a massive bearing.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ollie Watkins has scored double figures in each of his four Premier League seasons for Aston Villa

Watkins - labelled "unstoppable" by Jamie Carragher recently - signed a new five-year deal last season, and with United having trimmed their squad with the likes of Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial leaving, they may look for value elsewhere with a £75million valuation being placed on Watkins previously.

With four years left on his contract, elite European football to play and a place in England's EURO 2024 squad looking all but secured, Watkins seems settled at Villa under Unai Emery. And with United's managerial future looking so far unknown, any move for the former Brentford man does seem overly ambitious.

Watkins Could Cost Manchester United a Lot of Money

Watkins has been undoubtedly Villa's key performer

Watkins' talents over the past four seasons have seen him score 59 goals for Villa in the Premier League and should he keep his form up for the next few years, he is extremely likely to break the 100-goal tally should he remain in England's top-flight at the rate he is currently producing.

An England call-up for EURO 2024 is almost certainly in the offing and with Harry Kane not getting any younger, Watkins could find himself being England's main striker in the coming years should Kane be injured or out of form.

That alone will add money to his price tag with Villa likely to be unwilling to part with their star striker and one of England's major assets - though United may have money to spend as Ratcliffe aims to end the decade of Premier League drought.

