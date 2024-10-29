Manchester United are still interested in Brentford boss Thomas Frank to replace Erik Ten Hag, despite advanced talks with Sporting over appointing Ruben Amorim, according to The Times.

The Red Devils finally pulled the trigger on sacking the Dutch coach after yet another defeat to West Ham at the weekend left the team just seven points off the relegation zone heading into November, in the club's worst ever start to a Premier League season for a second consecutive season.

Reports emerged on Monday evening that Portuguese boss Amorim had become the club's top target to replace him after a successful stint with Sporting CP, but a fresh report on Tuesday has suggested he is not the only man being considered by INEOS with Frank also someone who is being considered for the role.

Man Utd Eye Thomas Frank

INEOS spoke to him in the summer

INEOS chiefs are known to be a big fan of the Danish manager, who has been at Brentford since 2018 and led them to the Premier League before establishing them as a constant in the top flight.

His attacking style of football has seen him gain plenty of attention, and the new United board spoke with him in the summer when they were sounding out potential candidates to replace Ten Hag before they decided to stick with the former Ajax man.

Frank has admitted to being happy in west London but would surely relish the opportunity to move to one of Europe's elite clubs, and is on the shortlist of options alongside Amorim now.

The 51-year-old, who has been described as "incredible", is unlikely to leave Brentford mid-season however and United are pushing ahead with a move to appoint Amorim as soon as possible too.

Thomas Frank's Brentford Record (2018-2024) Games 285 Wins 123 Draws 64 Losses 98 Goals scored 472 Goals conceded 370 Points per game 1.52

The 39-year-old manager, who has won two league titles in four seasons in Portugal, has an £8.3m release clause in his contract and INEOS are said to be willing to pay up to take him to Old Trafford.

United will take on Leicester City in the Carabao Cup in midweek with Ruud van Nistelrooy taking charge of the team on an interim basis, with a Premier League clash at Old Trafford against high-flying Chelsea to follow on Sunday afternoon.

