Manchester United have not ruled out making an approach for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after sacking Erik ten Hag, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The Red Devils may be restricted to considering only managerial free agents in their search for the Dutchman’s successor, as figures within the club are concerned about the financial implications of buying a coach out of their contract, with Ten Hag reportedly due around £17million in compensation following his dismissal.

The former Ajax boss was dismissed on Monday morning after two and a half years in charge, with the 2-1 defeat by West Ham United proving to be his final game in the Old Trafford dugout.

Solskjaer, who has been out of management since being dismissed by United in November 2021, is now reportedly under consideration for a return to the club.

However, it is unclear if United’s chiefs view him as a serious long-term option as manager or merely as a backroom staff member, having promoted Ruud van Nistelrooy to interim charge following Ten Hag’s departure.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Solskjaer was sacked by Man United in November 2021 after a 4-0 defeat at Watford, marking his 149th game in charge of the club.

Solskjaer first took on the manager's role at Man United in 2018 after a successful interim spell following Jose Mourinho's sacking.

The 51-year-old tactician, whom Anthony Martial publicly criticised in 2022, guided the Red Devils to the Europa League final in 2020 before being dismissed in 2021 and replaced by another interim boss, Ralf Rangnick.

Labelled 'phenomenal' by Rio Ferdinand, Solskjaer recently revealed he would be open to returning to United, admitting he ‘would say yes’ to an Old Trafford comeback ‘any day of the week'.

Multiple names have been linked with the Man United role in recent weeks, including former England manager Gareth Southgate and ex-Barcelona coach Xavi.

The Spaniard has reportedly been contacted by Man United through intermediaries in recent months to explore his interest in the position and his potential terms.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man United Record (2019-21) Games 149 Wins 78 Draws 33 Losses 38 Goals scored 283 Goals conceded 181 Points per game 1.79

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28-10-24.