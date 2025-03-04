Manchester United are considering former Juventus and AC Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri as a potential replacement for Ruben Amorim, according to Fichajes.

The Red Devils' hierarchy have reportedly grown concerned with the team’s performances in recent months and are beginning to look at other managerial options.

While an immediate change has been ruled out, INEOS are said to be evaluating multiple candidates, including Allegri, who is viewed as ‘a solid alternative’ due to his success in Serie A.

United were previously linked with the Italian tactician last September, just days before parting ways with Erik ten Hag.

Allegri on Man United’s Shortlist

Potential replacement for Ruben Amorim

Allegri has been without a job since leaving Juventus at the end of last season and was reportedly targeted by West Ham United before they appointed Graham Potter in January.

The Italian tactician, praised as ‘one of Europe's best coaches’, first took charge of Juventus in 2014 and won five consecutive Serie A titles and four Italian Cups.

He left the club by mutual consent at the end of the 2018/19 campaign and remained out of management for two seasons before returning in 2021.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Allegri won 80 of his 149 games in charge of Juventus during his second stint, averaging 1.84 points per match.

Allegri endured a difficult second spell in Turin, with the 2023/24 Italian Cup his only silverware in three seasons with the Bianconeri.

He was dismissed two days after Juventus’ 1-0 victory over Atalanta in the final, with the club stating that Allegri's behaviour was not in line with their 'values'.

Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus Record Matches 420 Wins 271 Draws 75 Losses 74 Goals scored 747 Goals conceded 348 Points per match 2.11

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-03-25.