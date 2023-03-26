Manchester United continue to consider David Raya as an option while the club wait on David De Gea to agree a new deal.

United have been in talks over a fresh agreement with De Gea, who will see his current contract expire at the end of this season, but the Spanish keeper is biding his time.

Will De Gea sign a new contract at Man United?

He is currently earning £375,000-a-week and the view is to drop that number as part of a new wage cap introduction. He faces a big hit on those terms - even below the new limit of wages at £300,000-a-week - but that might yet be subject to change, so De Gea is likely to let the current takeover talks play out before signing anything.

There is a feeling among some sources that if United truly want to attract the top players in the world in the next few years it will become impossible to set such a salary restriction without considering the importance and status of the specific player. The ongoing saga is starting to resolve itself as the bidders to buy United are whittled down and the general feeling around United is that De Gea will end up renewing.

Would Raya be interested in signing for Man United?

However, 27-year-old Raya fits the evolution of Erik ten Hag - with his great footwork a key attribute to compliment his handling skills - and the overall philosophy of the United manager will lead to the signing of a goalkeeper this summer.

There is a sense that competing with De Gea in the short term, with a view to taking over as the main man, is something he would consider but would also depend on which other options open up. One thing becoming clear is that his preference would be to stay in the Premier League. Chelsea and Tottenham have also been linked.

Does Dean Henderson have a future at United?

Henderson is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest but has no obvious future at United, particularly after his dig at the club after he completed the move. He has also been linked with Tottenham and while he has been looked at previously as an option, he is not thought to be the main target right now.

Reports have suggested United may even use him as bait to land Harry Kane in the summer. Henderson has suffered a knock in status since a thigh injury led to Keylor Navas taking over as the No.1.

Spurs are understood to be looking seriously at FC Porto’s Diogo Costa among the contenders to become the long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris.