Manchester United have made contact with Chelsea attacker Joao Felix's agent, Jorge Mendes, over a potential move to Old Trafford amid growing speculation over Alejandro Garnacho's future, according to Sripad of The Sportzine.

Felix joined the Blues from Atletico Madrid in a £46 million deal last summer. The Portuguese forward returned to Stamford Bridge after a brief loan spell in the second half of the 2022-23 campaign.

The 25-year-old has failed to nail down a starting berth in Enzo Maresca’s preferred Premier League lineup this season, starting just three of his 12 appearances and registering a single goal and assist. He has been a regular in their Europa Conference League team however, with four goals in five games and Maresca has admitted that he “feels shame” at not using him more domestically.

Manchester United Eyeing Chelsea's Joao Felix

Manchester United have reportedly contacted Felix's agent Mendes about signing the 2019 Golden Boy Award winner. Ruben Amorim wants a new attacking midfielder to help him implement his 3-4-3 formation, having run into several issues at the start of his Old Trafford reign.

Joao Felix Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances (starts) 12 (3) Goals 1 Assists 1 Big Chances Created 2 Key Passes 0.5 Successful Dribbles 0.8 (42%) Ground Duels Won 2.9 (56%)

Chelsea are said to be open to selling Felix just five months after he arrived at Stamford Bridge, and the Red Devils are confident he'll be open to the move because he lacks first-team opportunities under Maresca.

Felix was described as a "world-class" talent by Atletico Madrid's chief executive Miguel Angel Gil, who waxed lyrical about him despite his struggles under Diego Simeone:

"I believe he is a world-class player, but for reasons not worth getting into now, the relationship between him and the míster is not good, nor is his motivation."

Talk of Felix heading to United comes in the midst of negotiations taking place between the two clubs over Garnacho. The Argentine winger has also been linked with Serie A giants Napoli as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's replacement.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Chelsea are set to make a formal bid for the 20-year-old who impressed on Thursday (January 23) in a 2-1 Europa League win over Rangers. The Red Devils want €70 million (£60 million) for their academy graduate.

Felix is a different profile from Garnacho, which may entice Amorim to fit into his system. The 45-cap Portugal international is a versatile attacker who can play out wide but drift inside to operate as a 10. He's a player who captain Bruno Fernandes knows well from their time together on international duty.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 24/01/2025.

