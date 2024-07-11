Highlights Manchester United have seen two bids rejected for Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite, and they remain still interested.

Branthwaite played a key role in Everton's strong defence this season.

Manchester United have also been linked with other defenders like Matthijs de Ligt and Jean-Clair Tobido.

Manchester United's hunt for Jarrad Branthwaite took another turn this week, with the Everton defender seeing a second bid rejected for his signature from the Red Devils - and they haven't given up hope of adding him to their playing squad this summer, with Fabrizio Romano suggesting that contacts between United and Branthwaite's agent 'are absolutely active'.

Branthwaite endured his breakthrough season for the Toffees this season, racking up 35 appearances in the Premier League under Sean Dyche with the former Burnley boss choosing him alongside James Tarkowski to form a formidable defence. Their rearguard action saw the Merseyside club concede the fourth-least amount of goals in the entire division, behind only the top three - and Branthwaite had a huge part to play in that. Without points deductions, Everton would have finished just one point off the top half and as such, Branthwaite is seen as a huge commodity; though despite United suffering two rejected bids, they are still keeping tabs on Branthwaite, according to Romano.

The defender could still be on the move to Old Trafford

Speaking on his live show, via Playback, Romano suggested that United have kept constant contact with agents of Branthwaite - with talks between the two being 'absolutely active' for the time being as the club's recruitment chiefs weigh up yet another move for the Toffees youngster.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jarrad Branthwaite has played in 115 first-team games throughout his career, scoring nine goals

Romano said:

"Jarrad Branthwaite, we said already that Manchester United had two bids rejected, so that's the situation for Branthwaite. "Let's see if Manchester United will return - for sure, they keep their contacts active with the agent of the player. The contacts between Manchester United and the agent of Branthwaite are absolutely active, I can guarantee that."

United in Search For Various Centre-Backs

The Red Devils are looking to shore up their defence

Branthwaite isn't the only centre-back to have been linked with United. Matthijs de Ligt is another name that has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford, with the Bayern Munich defender aiming for a return to action with Erik ten Hag after he endured his breakthrough under the Red Devils boss at Ajax.

Leny Yoro has also been touted with a move; the Lille youngster has been on the shortlist of Real Madrid and Liverpool throughout the transfer window, so when reports emerged earlier in the week that United had come out of nowhere to make a bid worth £42million, it signalled the intentions of the Red Devils and where they wish to spend they transfer budget.

Jarrad Branthwaite's Premier League statistics - Everton squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 35 =4th Goals 3 =4th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.7 3rd Clearances Per Game 4.5 2nd Interceptions Per Game 1.4 2nd Match rating 6.90 3rd

Furthermore, a move for Jean-Clair Tobido of French side Nice was in the offing throughout June, but with United making a bid, UEFA quickly stepped in to veto a move - with INEOS also owning a share in Nice, the continental governing body ruled that the two clubs could not enter negotiations with each other and as a result, any potential deal was swiftly put to bed.

It's yet to be seen who will join United out of the aforementioned trio, with United reportedly wanting to bring two centre-backs to the club ahead of the new campaign - but with a various shifting dynamics in the transfer market, there may well be another target who comes to the fore in the coming weeks.

