Manchester United and their star man Marcus Rashford are ‘close’ to agreeing on terms of a contract extension, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Rashford, who is valued at £86m, looks certain to put pen to paper to extend his current contract at his boyhood club, which currently has one year remaining.

Manchester United news – Marcus Rashford

Last week, the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano told his millions of Twitter followers that United were on the 'verge' of reaching an agreement with their academy product over a new long-term deal.

The journalist also told GIVEMESPORT recently that a new deal was ‘90% done’ with just minute details left to sort before the exciting news is unveiled.

Born in Wythenshawe, Rashford spent his academy days at the club and was promoted to the senior squad in October 2015 and has become an integral piece to the puzzle ever since, scoring 123 goals and providing 68 assists in 359 games.

Fans of a United persuasion are keen to see him extend his stay, especially off the back of his most impressive season to date as he became the first player since Robin van Persie to notch 30 goals across all competitions.

His current contract, worth £200,000 per week, expires next summer so Erik ten Hag and co will be keen to tie him down sooner rather than later to ensure he is not able to leave on a free upon the expiry of his contract.

What did Dharmesh Sheth say about Manchester United and Marcus Rashford?

On United’s forward ace, Sheth suggested that an agreement on his extension terms remains ‘close’, with all parties determined to get a deal sealed soon.

He said: “Yeah, you always hear the word close and then two weeks later, it’s still close. I mean define close. They’ll never put a timescale on it. With a contract this big with one of their key, key players at the club, it’s always going to take a long time now.

“He’s had interest form elsewhere before, the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, who tried to sign him. He does want to stay, Manchester United wants him to stay and all the noises we are getting is that there is a willingness from all parties to get this contract signed and to get it over the line.”

What position should Marcus Rashford be played in?

Should it be on the left where he looks most natural or through the middle where he is, positionally, poised to score more goals?

Although it can be argued that his threatening pace is best used on the left flank, United’s lack of genuine centre-forward options has sometimes given Erik ten Hag no choice but to deploy the Englishman as their lone striker.

Per Transfermarkt, he was used up top on 19 occasions last season and racked up 11 goals, which is a commendable tally.

However, with United hoping to iron out their centre-forward issues this summer, it may alleviate some of the goal-scoring responsibility currently on the 25-year-old's shoulders, allowing Ten Hag to utilise him in his best position: the left wing.

His boss, however, has other ideas.

“I think he’s capable of scoring 40 goals a season. So, for him that’s the next step.” the Dutchman said (via The Daily Mail).

Obviously, he’s not the long-term solution for United through the middle, but the club’s financial restraints – due to the clouded nature of their takeover saga – may mean Rashford will be deprived of playing his favoured position yet again next season.