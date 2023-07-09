Manchester United's talks with their star forward Marcus Rashford over a fresh contract are ‘very advanced’, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Englishman was an integral part of United’s successful 2022/23 season and, therefore, the club are looking to tie him down on fresh terms.

Manchester United news - Marcus Rashford

The Guardian claimed in mid-June that the Manchester-born ace was close to signing a new deal at the club, while speculation of a Paris Saint-Germain move quietens as United's internal talks over a new contract ramp up.

Named the ‘Ronaldo rule’, 90min reported that the Old Trafford-based club have realigned their messy wage structure by ensuring that no player in the squad pockets above £200,000 per week, which Rashford is already taking home each week.

When you consider that United’s academy product is already earning that amount, it’s highly unlikely that he will not demand an increase, especially given his goalscoring exploits for the club last term.

MailOnline have claimed that Rashford will almost double their ‘salary cap’ by becoming the club’s highest-ever earner on £375,000 per week, albeit that was said to depend on David de Gea who has now confirmed his exit from Old Trafford.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT will be an ‘exception to the rule’. However, breaking the rule just six months after implementing it is not exactly the right message to be sent out, but alas.

What did Fabrizio Romano say about Manchester United and Marcus Rashford?

Romano, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, said that Rashford’s contract extension is in the ‘very advanced’ stages, though the finer details on his new terms need to be ironed out.

He said: “The players are like companies, big companies, so it’s not a normal player. But of course, it’s a very big brand, Marcus Rashford. And so, this is why they still have to clarify some details with the player’s side, but it’s very advanced.”

Does Marcus Rashford deserve a new contract at Manchester United?

To put it very simply, yes.

Since breaking into the senior team at his boyhood club, he has featured 359 times, plundered 123 goals, and provided a further 68 assists and has often been relied on to be United’s source of goals in the absence of a true, out-and-out centre-forward.

The Englishman scored a career-best of 30 goals last season across all competitions, per Transfermarkt, and was often the driving force in Erik ten Hag’s early success at head boss in Manchester.

This was highlighted by recording United’s third-best WhoScored average match rating of 7.08.

According to Fbref, he was in the top 1% non-penalty goals among his positional peers and made 1.96 carries into the penalty area per 90, showing that he was a threat in front of goal, but also whilst emerging in those opportune positions.

He is a player who is admired by his teammates as he was named Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year alongside Players’ Player of the Year at the club’s annual awards night in May.

As Marcus Rashford wishes to continue in his purple patch, preferably from the left wing, the club’s pursuit of a goal-hungry striker will alleviate the scoring burden currently on his shoulders.