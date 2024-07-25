Highlights Manchester United are ‘convinced’ of reaching a deal for Antonio Silva below his £84m release clause.

The Red Devils are on the hunt for another central defender after Leny Yoro's arrival.

United remain 'determined' to reach an agreement over Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

Manchester United are ‘convinced’ they can strike a deal for Benfica defender Antonio Silva below his £84m release clause, according to O Jogo.

The Red Devils have so far failed to advance in their pursuit of another centre-back alongside Leny Yoro and have reportedly lined up Silva as an alternative to Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt.

United are yet to advance in negotiations with the Bavarians for the Dutchman, who is valued at around £42m by the Bundesliga giants.

The Red Devils have explored several options in their search for a new central defender before announcing a deal for Lille youngster Leny Yoro, who joined on a long-term contract earlier this month.

The Frenchman became Man United’s second summer signing after Joshua Zirkzee, who was brought in from Bologna just days earlier.

Aiming to rejuvenate the squad, the Red Devils could soon turn their attention to 20-year-old Silva, one of the most promising defenders in Portugal in recent times.

Antonio Silva on Man United’s Shortlist

'Convinced' of an affordable fee

According to O Jogo, personnel at United believe they can get a deal over the line for Silva ‘at a much more affordable price’ than his £84m (€100m) release clause.

One of the most coveted under-21 players in the world, Silva became a regular starter for Benfica in the 2022/23 season and has already racked up 60 senior league appearances for the Portuguese giants, scoring five goals.

The versatile defender, described as a 'superstar', has been linked to several Premier League sides earlier this year, including Chelsea, who reportedly saw their £52m offer rejected by Benfica in January.

Antonio Silva Stats (2023/24 Primeira Liga) Games 30 Goals 2 Pass completion 92.2% Progressive passes per 90 4.61 Tackles per 90 2.20 Minutes played 2,616

So far, the Primeira Liga outfit has been reluctant to lower their demands for both of their most promising youngsters Silva and midfielder Joao Neves, a long-term target for Paris Saint-Germain.

Silva, who still has three years left on his current deal with Benfica, is starting to solidify his place in Portugal’s national setup, with 13 senior caps to his name.

The 20-year-old played a role in the Portuguese squad in the last two major tournaments, making three appearances in total for the European giants.

Man Utd ‘Hopeful’ of Signing Ugarte

Eye a cut-price deal with PSG

Manchester United are hopeful of striking a cut-price deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte, GMS sources have revealed.

The Old Trafford outfit are determined to reach an agreement with the Parisians over the Uruguayan midfielder, who is currently valued at £59m.

GMS sources have been informed that Ugarte is still Man United’s top target to play alongside Kobbie Mainoo next season as the Red Devils look to replace Casemiro in the starting eleven.

Ugarte is allowed to leave PSG just 12 months after joining from Sporting Lisbon – the Ligue 1 giants are targeting a new midfield signing to replace the 23-year-old.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-07-24.