Manchester United are convinced that they can agree personal terms with Chelsea attacking midfielder Mason Mount, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The Englishman is thought to be a key target for the Red Devils and Romano says he is keen on a move to Old Trafford this summer.

Man United transfer news — Mason Mount

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Erik ten Hag has made signing Mount a "high priority".

The 24-year-old will not come cheap, though, with the Evening Standard claiming that Chelsea have slapped a £70m price tag on his head.

The Blues have been forced to put Mount on the market because of his contract stand-off with them.

The England international has a year to run on his current deal and does not appear to be close to putting pen to paper on a new one.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Mason Mount and Man United?

Romano says United are eager to sign Mount this summer and are confident that they can agree personal terms with him.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer expert said: "Man United want the player. Man United are convinced that the agreement with the player is something that'll be easy to reach because Mount wants this Manchester United move, so it's on the clubs now."

Why does Mason Mount want to join Man United?

Because of his contract situation, it is quite clear that Mount is looking for a new team, and it is easy to understand why he likes the idea of moving to United.

A wealthy club like the Manchester outfit will be able to meet his wage demands, while their football project certainly has some appeal right now.

Under Ten Hag last season, they were able to qualify for the Champions League, win the Carabao Cup and make it to the FA Cup final.

Having come third, with a few quality additions this summer, perhaps they will even be able to challenge their rivals Manchester City for the title next term.

From United's point of view, it is also not hard to see why they would want Mount to be a part of their project.

The Three Lions star is a versatile footballer who works extremely hard for his team. As per FBref, he has ranked in the 87th percentile for tackles among attacking midfielders and wingers over the last year.

Speaking about Mount a couple of years ago on BT Sport (via Daily Mirror), former Chelsea star Joe Cole said: "I've never met one ex-player or one coach who doesn't appreciate him. He's a top, top outstanding player. He's becoming one of the most important players in the country."

Chelsea's loss, then, is almost certain to be United's gain.