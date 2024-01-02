Highlights Manchester United could make a move for Johan Bakayoko in the January transfer market.

Bakayoko's signing could alleviate some of the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag.

Finding a new home for Mason Greenwood is a priority for United before signing a new winger like Bakayoko.

Manchester United could be tempted to make a move for PSV Eindhoven starlet Johan Bakayoko in the January market, though transfer insider Dean Jones, in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, revealed what factor, involving Mason Greenwood, could boost their chances of snaring his services.

Erik ten Hag’s side have endured a torrid 2023/24 thus far as the Dutch tactician, who spent just shy of £164 million on new faces in the summer, has struggled to build on his positive first season at the helm, one that ended the club’s six-year trophy drought in the form of a Carabao Cup.

Having crashed out of the Champions League at the earliest possible stage, while also failing to retain their status as League Cup champions, the pressure on Ten Hag’s head seems to never fade, but signing a player of Bakayoko’s ilk could alleviate some of the heat.

Man Utd keeping tabs on ‘electric’ Bakayoko, worth £38.5m

With Jadon Sancho currently exiled from the squad following a public bust-up with Ten Hag, Antony struggling with the thrills and spills of the Premier League and Greenwood, who’s on loan with Spanish outfit Getafe, unlikely to play for the club again, Ten Hag has an ever-growing issue to fix.

In response to his squad’s fragilities in wide attacking areas, his side have registered their interest in PSV ace Bakayoko, with the Metro reporting that the 22-year-old is on their transfer shortlist this January following his three goals and eight assists in 16 Eredivisie games this campaign.

Premier League interest in Bakayoko - valued by his employers at £38.5 million - extends to the summer, however, as he was on the radar of many fellow Premier League sides, with journalist Paul Brown previously telling GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle United were interested in the ‘highly-rated’ gem. Also, as reported by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Brentford tabled a summer bid for the Belgian ace, but it failed to materialise as Bakayoko himself was keen on playing Champions League football.

Johan Bakayoko's PSV Season-by-season Stats (as of 02/01/24) Season Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards 21/22 36 17 12 2 0 22/23 39 9 6 4 0 23/24 27 4 13 2 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt

With Manchester United currently underperforming by some way, securing a spot in Europe’s top table may not be the case come May and, as such, their substandard 2023/24 season could prove to be a hindrance in their pursual of the young talent, who has been hailed as ‘electric' by football talent scout Jacek Kulig. PSV chief Peter Bosz spoke to The Athletic in December 2023 and admitted that Bakayoko’s high-profile switch to a top European club is inevitable, but gave no hints as to when that could be. The 60-year Dutchman said:

“I think so – and we have more. In the end, Johan said he wanted to stay and he was right. This is his first year as a starting player, and the most difficult part is consistency. Johan was fantastic against Arsneal, but I want him to be fantastic every weekend.”

Dean Jones – Bakayoko could replace Greenwood

On the current state of play at Old Trafford, Jones insisted that finding a new home for Greenwood could help facilitate a move for the sought after Bakayoko. He also insisted that Takefusa Kubo of Real Sociedad is of interest, but given the Japan international is ‘pretty content’ in Spain, a move for Bakayoko seems more realistic and much more tempting from a Manchester United standpoint. That said, finding a club that will take Greenwood off their hands is the priority before sanctioning the purchase of a new winger. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said…

“It does give them the opportunity to actually be able to find a permanent home for him and then replace him within the squad. So that’s probably where the likes of Bakayoko and Kubo might fit in. Kubo, I can't see coming to the Premier League at this stage. I think he seems pretty content with the stage that he's on right now and the profile that has managed to build for himself over the course of this season. Bakayoko, there is possibly a bit more temptation around that one. But first and foremost, they need to just make sure they can find that new spot for Greenwood somewhere else."

Man Utd latest transfer news, including Reguilon’s exit

While Ten Hag and Manchester United’s newlook hierarchy may be looking to enrich their flailing roster this month, there could also be a couple of players to be relieved of their Old Trafford duties. Sergio Reguilon, who was snared on a season-long loan deal in the summer, is set to return to Tottenham Hotspur this month after the Red Devils believed it was best – for all parties – for them to activate the break clause inserted in his contract, per The Athletic.

Related Man Utd target Viktor Gyokeres 'doesn't want Premier League move' Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, but it could be a difficult deal to get over the line.

Ten Hag may experience another hammer blow to his defensive worries by former Real Madrid star Raphael Varane, with the Frenchman having entered the final year of his current deal with the 13-time Premier League champions. According to Sky Sports, Varane is free to talk to clubs outside of England ahead of a potential summer switch away from Greater Manchester.

The report does suggest that Varane, who Jones recently revealed to GIVEMESPORT was becoming ‘extremely frustrated’ with his current situation, could extend his stint in the Premier League if he is able to reduce his terms, which currently see him pocket £340,000-a-week.